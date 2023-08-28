Mahindra to gift XUV400 to chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa's parents

Mahindra and Mahindra will reward Indian chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu with a brand new electric SUV after he reached the finals of the FIDE World Cup held in Baku earlier this month. Anand Mahindra, Group Chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra, proposed to gift his parents with the XUV400 electric SUV after Praggnanandhaa became the youngest ever chess player to reach the finals of the chess world cup. Rajesh Jejurikar, CEO at Mahindra and Mahindra, was quick to respond saying he will receive a special edition of the electric SUV soon.

Taking to social media, Anand Mahindra praised the 18-year-old chess prodigy who defeated Number 2 and 3 seeds on his way to face world number 1 Magnus Carlsen in the final. Mahindra received several requests from netizens to reward Praggnanandhaa with a brand new Thar SUV. In recent times, Mahindra and Mahindra has rewarded brand new Thar or XUV700 SUVs to Indian sportspersons, including Neeraj Chopra, who have won accolades in international tournaments.

Mahindra decided to offer XUV400 electric SUV instead of Thar to promote something futuristic. He wrote, “It's an investment in a better future for our planet, just like EVs. And so, I think we should gift an XUV4OO EV to the Parents of Praggnanandhaa, Shrimati Nagalakshmi & Shri Rameshbabu, who deserve our gratitude for nurturing their son's passion & for giving him their untiring support." Jejurikar replied, “The All Electric SUV XUV400 would be perfect. Our team will connect for a special edition and delivery."

Mahindra XUV400 is priced between ₹15.99 lakh and ₹18.99 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. Offered in two trims, the XUV400 comes with two battery options. The smaller one has a capacity of 34.5 kWh with a claimed range of 375 kms whereas the larger 39.4 kWh battery has a claimed driving range of 456 kms. The lower EC trim comes with two charger options - 3.3 kW and 7.2 kW. On the other hand, the EL trim comes only with a 7.2 kW charger.

Watch: Mahindra XUV400: Key things you should know

Mahindra recently updated the safety features of the only electric SUV it currently offers. It now comes with Electronic Stability Program, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Cruise Control, Auto-dimming IRVM and fog lamps. Launched last year, the XUV400 rivals the likes of Tata Nexon EV in India.

