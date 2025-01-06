Bajaj Auto pulls the plug on CT125X, blame it on lacklustre sales

Bajaj Auto is streamlining its product lineup in India in 2025. As part of that, the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer has already discontinued the Pulsar F250 and the Platina 110 ABS in India. The Chakan-based motorcycle giant has also pulled the plug on the rugged-looking Bajaj CT125X commuter bike. Just like its other discontinued siblings Bajaj Pulsar F250 and the Platina 110 ABS, the Bajaj CT125X has been discontinued in India owing to lacklustre sales performance.

The Bajaj CT range of motorcycles includes the CT110X and CT125X models. While the two-wheeler manufacturer has delisted the CT125X from the official website, the CT110X continues to be on sale in India. Interestingly, the Bajaj CT125X was one of the most affordable 125 cc commuter motorcycles in India priced at ₹74,106 (ex-showroom). However, the demand for premium and more powerful motorcycles has been rising across India, which impacted the sales of the Bajaj CT125X. This possibly forced the automaker to pull the plug on this model alongside the other two bikes.

The Bajaj CT125X was positioned above the CT110X in the company's product lineup. Powering the Bajaj CT125X is a 124.4 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine paired with a five-speed transmission. This powertrain is capable of churning out 10.7 bhp peak power at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 11 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS and Pulsar F250 discontinued

Bajaj Auto discontinued the Pulsar F250 seven months after updating the motorcycle. Besides that, Bajaj Auto has discontinued the Platina 110 ABS as well in India. The ABS version of the Bajaj Platina 110 commuter motorcycle was discontinued due to lacklustre sales in the last couple of years. The homegrown motorcycle giant has been removed from the official website. However, the Bajaj Platina 110 drum variant will continue to be sold across the country.

