Aston Martin, Brough Superior start testing of turbocharged AMB 001 superbike

The AMB 001 superbike which is being developed by Aston Martin and Brough Superior recently took to the track at Pau-Arnos in France, indicating that the bike is under comprehensive testing programme.

Only 100 units of this exclusive turbocharged track-only superbike will be made and deliveries will start towards the end of 2020. It will cost MRSP of 108,000 EUR (over ₹ 91.56 lakh under current exchange rates).

Aston Martin Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman said: “Everybody involved has managed to make tremendous progress with the development of AMB 001, despite the challenges we have all been facing. This special motorcycle is, like our road cars, the result of beautiful design melding with modern technology to produce a bike that any collector will be proud of."

(Also Read: Ducati Superleggera V4 production commences in Italy)

The AMB 001 will source power from a turbo-charged 997 cc V-Twin engine which will be good enough to deliver a maximum power output of 180 PS. The company says that this engine is 'unique for a serial production bike'. The turbo package of the engine also includes an intercooler. The bike will go into production at the Brough Superior factory in Toulouse, France.

The bike employs a CNC machined frame which bolts directly on to the powerplant. It rolls on forged Aluminum wheels and a double wishbone front suspension. It also gets winglets for added downforce at triple digits speeds.

(Also Read: This LEGO Ducati Panigale V4 R is an operational life-size model)

Commenting on the development programme, Brough Superior CEO Thierry Henriette said: “One of the key design features of the AMB 001 is an aluminium fin that runs along the full length of a carbon fibre tank, passing under the saddle and out onto the rear. The body holding the fin and supporting the saddle is one of the areas where we called on the unique knowledge of Mecano ID, who joined the project to apply specialist aerospace-quality carbon fibre skills to the exclusive AMB 001.