All-black Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 variants launched. Check prices here

After launching the new Pulsar N160 in India recently, Bajaj Auto has now announced the launch of the all-black variants of the Pulsar N250 and the Pulsar F250. The newly added colour is called ‘Glossy Brooklyn Black shade’. These trims, unlike the regular models, get a dual-channel ABS setup and a very interesting-looking exterior paint scheme. The pricing of the new bikes starts from ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
With the addition of a new paint theme and more advanced braking setup, the pricing on the all-black variants of the Pulsar N250 and Pulsar F250 have jumped higher by ₹6,500 and ₹5,000, respectively.
Apart from the higher price tag and a new paint scheme, the rest of the details remain the same. Both the bikes continue to draw power from the same 249cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine with an output of 24.1bhp at 8,750rpm and 21.5Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The engine comes mated to a five-speed gearbox and comes with an assist and slipper clutch. Other key features on the motorcycle include a semi-analogue semi-digital instrument cluster with a gear-position indicator, a USB mobile charging port, etc.
The bikes ride on the same 17-inch alloy wheels and braking duties on the all-black 250 Twins are performed by 300 mm disc at the front and 230 mm disc at the rear. The bikes come suspended on telescopic forks and a monoshock.
Apart from the new all-black ‘Glossy Brooklyn Black’ colour option, the company had previously also introduced a new special blue colour for both the Pulsar 250 Twins.