Bajaj Auto makes KTM, Husqvarna bikes expensive in India. Check full list here

Bajaj Auto has recently hiked prices across the range of KTM bikes in the Indian market. Its highest-selling 200 Duke is now priced at ₹1.90 lakh, which is ₹1,472 more expensive than its previous price tag of ₹1.88 lakh. Apart from the 200 Duke, even the smaller 125 version has become dearer. The 125 Duke is now available at ₹1,75,942 as against ₹1,74,214, making it expensive by ₹1,728. Meanwhile, the company has only recently announced the launch of the all-new 390 Adventure and RC 390 bikes in the country.

(Also Read: KTM 890 Duke with MotoGP-inspired livery breaks cover)

Also, the prices of the Husqvarna 250 Twins (Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250) have been revised. The motorcycles have received a ₹2,048 price increment and now both the bikes are available from ₹2,17,152 onwards. Check out the updated prices below:

- Vitpilen 250: ₹2,17,152 (vs. ₹2,15,104)

- Svartpilen 250: ₹2,17,779 (vs. ₹2,15,731)

The updated price list is effective from May 5th, 2022.

That said, apart from the change in price, no other update has been given to the bikes. While the 200 Duke continues to use the same 199cc, single-cylinder engine that churns out 25.4bhp and 19.5Nm, the smaller 125 Duke also continues to features the same 124.71cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 14.3bhp of power and 12Nm of peak torque. Both the bikes get a 6-speed transmission.

(Also Read: 2022 KTM 390 Adventure launched in India with riding modes)

On the other hand, the Husqvarna 250 Twins get a 248.77cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 30.84bhp of power at 9,000rpm and 24Nm of peak torque at 7,500rpm.

(All prices are ex-showroom)

First Published Date: