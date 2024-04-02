2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launch confirmed on April 10

Bajaj Auto is all set to upgrade its flagship Pulsar soon. The company has announced that it will be introducing the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 on April 10 and the quarter-litre street-fighter is all set to get a host of upgrades over the current model. Bajaj has been updating the Pulsar range over the last few months and the bike is expected to get new tech onboard, along with new hardware as well.

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 is expected to get the all-digital instrument console seen on the lower models recently. The unit will come with Bluetooth connectivity, while recent spy shots also hinted at the model getting Upside Down (USD) front forks and a wider rear tyre. It is also expected to get traction control as part of the update. Furthermore, expect to see cosmetic upgrades to the motorcycle with possibly new colours.

The new Bajaj Pulsar N250 is expected to get a price hike between ₹ 10,000-15,000

The upgrades should keep the 2024 Pulsar N250 on the radar for several prospective buyers looking to get the model home. Power will come from the same 249 cc single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled, two-valve motor. On the current bike, the engine produces 24.1 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 21.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. It’ll be interesting to see if the Pulsar N250 gets a 6-speed gearbox instead of the updated version.

The Bajaj Pulsar N250 retails at ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and you can expect the MY2024 version to command a slight premium of around ₹10,000-15,000. The naked motorcycle will be competing against a handful of models including the Suzuki Gixxer 250, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the KTM 250 Duke.

Apart from the updated Pulsar range, Bajaj Auto is also working on the biggest Pulsar yet, which is expected to arrive sometime next month and will most likely be a 400 cc offering. The company is also working on the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle that's likely to arrive by June this year.

