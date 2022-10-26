HT Auto
6 new Royal Enfield motorcycles to launch in India: Check details

Royal Enfield recently launched the Hunter 350 in the Indian market. They are working on a lot of new motorcycles that will be launched in the future.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Oct 2022, 18:49 PM
Royal Enfield is working on a slew of motorcycles that they will launch in the future. They launched the new J-platform motorcycles which have been accepted by the market and the 650 cc platform is also performing decently well despite being the flagship motorcycle for the manufacturer. Royal Enfield is working on at least eight motorcycles that will be launching soon. Here are all of them. 

Bullet 350

The last motorcycle to be based on the J-platform is the Bullet 350. It will replace the current UCE Bullet 350 in the line-up and is expected to be positioned above the recently launched Hunter 350. The engine and the chassis will be shared with the Classic 350 but it will have a more basic design. 

Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield is working on a new Himalayan. It is more powerful than the current one. It is expected to have a displacement of 450 cc whereas the current one has a 411 cc capacity. More importantly, the Himalayan 450 will come with a liquid-cooled engine. This is the first time that Royal Enfield is going towards the liquid-cooled route. 

Scram 450

There will also be a naked version of the Himalayan 450. It will get alloy wheels and will be more road-friendly and will probably sit below the Himalayan 450. It will feature telescopic forks instead of the USD forks found on the Himalayan 450. The seat will have a single-piece design and smaller wheels. 

Super Meteor 650 

The Super Meteor 650 is the flagship cruiser of the Royal Enfield. So, the riding triangle is made for cruising with forward-set footpegs, an up-swept handlebar and a scooped-out seat. 

Shotgun 650

Royal Enfield showcased the SG650 Concept which is the bobber. The production version is expected to be called Shotgun 650 and will share its underpinnings with the Super Meteor. However, it will have a single seat, chopped fenders and centre-set foot pegs. The Shotgun 650 could be the new flagship motorcycle for Royal Enfield. 

Scrambler 650

A test mule of a new 650 cc motorcycle was spotted in Chennai. It had a scrambler-like design, spoked wheels, a single-piece seat and a side-mounted exhaust. 

Bonus

A test mule of Continental GT 650 with alloy wheels and a new tail lamp design was spotted. Another test mule of the Continental GT 650 was spotted with a cowl. Both of these things could be offered as an accessory in the future.

First Published Date: 26 Oct 2022, 18:49 PM IST
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Super Meteor 650 Bullet 350
