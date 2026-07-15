5 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from the Yamaha FZ-S

If I were upgrading from the Yamaha FZ-S today, these are the five motorcycles I would seriously consider.

The Yamaha FZ-S has long been one of the most popular motorcycles for riders entering the world of premium commuters. Its refined engine, comfortable ergonomics and reliable nature make it an excellent everyday companion. However, once you've spent a few years with the FZ-S, it's natural to start looking for something with more performance, better highway capability and a richer riding experience.

1 Triumph Speed 400 Triumph Speed 400 EMI starting at just ₹3,200/ month Check Eligibility The Triumph Speed 400 strikes an impressive balance between everyday usability and outright performance. Powered by a 340 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing around 40 PS, it delivers enough performance to make every ride enjoyable without feeling intimidating. The six-speed gearbox is slick, while the upright riding posture makes it equally comfortable in city traffic and on long highway rides. The bike also impresses with its premium finish, quality suspension and predictable handling, making it one of the easiest motorcycles to recommend to someone stepping up from a 150 cc commuter.

2 TVS Apache RTR 310 TVS Apache RTR 310 EMI starting at just ₹2,900/ month Check Eligibility The TVS Apache RTR 310 is one of the most feature-packed naked motorcycles currently available in India. It is powered by a 312.12 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 35.6 PS and 28.7 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. What sets the Apache apart is the amount of technology on offer. Depending on the variant, buyers get multiple riding modes, cruise control, cornering ABS, adjustable suspension and a TFT instrument cluster. Combined with its comfortable riding position and capable chassis, it makes for an excellent all-round motorcycle.

3 KTM 250 Duke Not everyone needs the explosive performance of the 390 Duke, which is why the KTM 250 Duke makes more sense as a first big bike. Its 249.07 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine produces 31 PS and 25 Nm, offering a noticeable jump in performance over the FZ-S without feeling intimidating. The lightweight chassis, sharp handling and sporty ergonomics make every ride engaging, while the engine remains tractable enough for everyday commuting. For someone looking to experience KTM's sharp dynamics without the learning curve of the 390 Duke, the 250 Duke is a great stepping stone.

4 Yamaha MT-03 For riders who enjoy Yamaha's engineering and want to stay within the brand, the MT-03 is an excellent choice. It is powered by a 321 cc parallel-twin engine producing 42 PS and 29.5 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The MT-03's twin-cylinder engine is exceptionally smooth and linear. The power builds progressively, making it forgiving for newer riders while still being exciting enough on open roads. If you've enjoyed the refined nature of the FZ-S, the MT-03 feels like a natural progression with more power, better highway manners and the familiar Yamaha character.

5 Harley-Davidson X440 Harley-Davidson X440 deserves a place on this list. It is powered by a 440 cc air-oil cooled single-cylinder engine producing 27.36 PS and 36 Nm. While it may not be the most powerful motorcycle here, it offers a relaxed riding experience with plenty of low-end torque. The upright ergonomics, comfortable seat and easy-going nature make it an excellent option for riders who prioritise everyday usability over outright performance.

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