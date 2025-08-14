2025 Yezdi Scrambler with new engine and updates spied ahead of India launch

Classic Legends has been steadily updating the Yezdi motorcycle range for the 2025 model year, and the Yezdi Scrambler is next in line for a major refresh. The 2025 Scrambler has been spotted testing on Indian roads, and it will feature a series of mechanical changes aimed at enhancing performance and rideability. The updated model is expected to be launched in the next few months as a follow-up to the recently launched 2025 Roadster and 2025 Adventure.

An Instagram user, adventure_journey_, posted a video clip of a test mule, and it is evident that while the overall silhouette remains unchanged, the 2025 Yezdi Scrambler does feature visible mechanical updates. The first of which is the new engine cover that gets a bronze finish and replaces the all-black boxy cover on the current-gen model. The Scrambler will derive its power from the updated Alpha2 engine that was debuted earlier this year with the new Jawa 350 and Yezdi Adventure.

Another change is the pillion footpeg brackets, which are now attached to the main frame instead of the subframe, as was the case with the older model. The test mule further features a new split pillion grabrail setup instead of the current single-piece grabrail.

Taking a closer look at the 2025 Scrambler will reveal a new single-sided exhaust replacing the twin-pipe design of the outgoing model. This has been done for weight savings and is expected to help shave off between 15-20 kg from the current kerb weight.

2025 Yezdi Scrambler: New engine and performance

The new Yezdi Scrambler will be powered by the updated Alpha2 engine that is steadily finding its way through the entire Classic Legends lineup, including the recently launched Yezdi Roadster and Jawa 42 FJ. This 334 cc single-cylinder unit makes 29 bhp and 29.8 Nm of peak torque and carries new internal components. That said, the Scrambler’s engine could feature more changes that make it the most aggressive out of the entire lineup. The motorcycle is also expected to feature a revised sprocket setup for enhanced acceleration.

2025 Yezdi Scrambler: Updated suspension setup

The current Scrambler is built around a double cradle frame held up by 41 mm telescopic forks at the front and gas-charged twin shocks adjustable for pre-load. It rides on a 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear wheel fitted with a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm unit at the rear. The latest test mule appears to carry over similar hardware components, but the 2025 Scrambler is expected to come with some tweaks to enhance rider comfort. One of the major complaints about the Yezdi Scrambler was its stiff suspension setup, which may be addressed in the new model with a softer ride.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: