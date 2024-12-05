This is the 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4, expected to debut in India next year

Published Dec 05, 2024

The 2025 Streetfighter V4 has been unveiled globally in two variants - Standard and S

Inspired by the 2025 Panigale V4, it comes with slim LED headlamps for a sharper look

The V4 S gets third-generation electronically controlled Öhlins NIX/TTX suspension

It uses a double-sided Ducati Hollow Symmetrical Swingarm for improved traction

The bike uses Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers and features ABS Cornering EVO

The rider gets a new 5-inch TFT display with a broad range of electronic rider aids 

Ducati Streetfighter V4 uses the 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine 

This makes 213 bhp at 13,500 rpm and 119 Nm of peak torque at 11,250 rpm

The 2025 Streetfighter V4 will be offered in India from 24.62 lakh ex-showroom
