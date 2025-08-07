2025 Triumph Speed 400 gets a price hike of 4,177

Hot on the heels of the Thruxton 400 ’s launch, Triumph Motorcycles India has hiked the price on the Speed 400 by ₹4,177. The 2025 Triumph Speed 400 is now priced at ₹2.51 lakh (ex-showroom), and continues with the same aesthetics and mechanicals. The Triumph Speed 400 is now about ₹52,000 more expensive than the Triumph Speed T4 , while being ₹23,000 cheaper than the newly launched Thruxton 400.

The Triumph Speed 400 is now substantially more expensive than it was first launched in 2023. It's also now ₹ 52,000 dearer than the Speed T4 in the brand's 400 cc lineup.

2025 Triumph Speed 400: Colours

The Speed 400 continues to get four colour options - Racing Yellow, Pearl Metallic White, Phantom Black, and Racing Red. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, while the last update brought features like adjustable levers and Vredestein radial tyres.

The Speed 400 gets the 398 cc TR-Series single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor tuned for 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm of peak torque

2025 Triumph Speed 400: Specifications

Power on the Triumph Speed 400 comes from the 398 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled TR-Series engine tuned for 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm, and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox coupled with an assist and slipper clutch. Suspension duties are carried out by gold-finished USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from a 300 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc brake.

2025 Triumph Speed 400: Features

The Speed 400 comes equipped with dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire, and traction control. Other features include all-LED lighting, a semi-digital instrument console, and a 13-litre fuel tank. The bike tips the scales at 179 kg.

The 2025 Triumph Speed 400 is now substantially more expensive than it was first launched in 2023. The neo-retro machine also has more competition now in the form of the Harley-Davidson X440 and Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450.

