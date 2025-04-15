2025 Hero Spendor Plus: Check out 5 key highlights of the updated commuter bike

Hero MotoCorp has updated its iconic Splendor Plus for 2025, ensuring it complies with the latest OBD2B emission norms. As India's highest-selling commuter motorcycle, the Splendor Plus has always been a go-to choice for affordability, reliability, and fuel efficiency. Here’s a closer look at the five key updates and highlights of the 2025 model:

1 OBD 2B compliance The 2025 Hero Splendor Plus now adheres to On-Board Diagnostics Stage 2 (OBD2B) norms, which monitor the bike’s emission levels in real time. This not only improves its environmental credentials but also ensures the engine remains compliant with future regulatory standards. The system detects issues with the emission control system and alerts the rider, promoting proactive maintenance.

2 Engine and performance Mechanically, the Splendor Plus remains unchanged. It continues to be powered by the 97.2cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine, producing 8hp and 8.05Nm of torque, paired with a 4-speed constant mesh gearbox. Known for its fuel efficiency and longevity, this engine is shared with the Hero HF Deluxe and Hero Passion Plus, making it easy and economical to maintain.

3 Pricing To accommodate the emissions update, prices have been increased by ₹1,750 across all trims. The base variant now starts at ₹78,926, while the top-end Xtec 2.0 model, which packs in several modern features, is priced at ₹85,501 (both ex-showroom prices). Despite the price revision, the Splendor Plus remains a highly affordable and value-for-money commuter.

4 Features While the base model retains a simple, no-frills appeal, the Splendor Plus Xtec and Xtec 2.0 come equipped with added features. The top variant gets a Bluetooth-enabled digi-analogue instrument cluster, allowing call and SMS alerts, a modern LED headlamp for better visibility, and an updated design that gives the bike a more premium look. Additionally, all models now feature tubeless tyres, improving road safety and reducing maintenance hassles.

5 Specifications The Splendor Plus continues to offer a commuter-friendly setup with a lightweight 112 kg kerb weight, 165 mm ground clearance, and a 9.8-litre fuel tank, perfect for long city rides. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic hydraulic front forks and a 5-step adjustable rear shock absorber, while braking is managed by 130 mm drum brakes on both wheels. The Integrated Braking System (IBS) further enhances stopping safety during daily commutes.

