2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S gets Carbon and Carbon Pro trims

Ducati has introduced two new trim levels for the Panigale V4 S in the global market. They are called Carbon and Carbon Pro. The new trims improve the nimbleness and braking performance of the Panigale V4 S, as per Ducati. The brand recently launched that Panigale V4 and Panigale V4 S in the Indian market.

Ducati Panigale V4 uses a 1,103 cc, Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine is now Euro5+ compliant and puts out 213 bhp at 13,500 rpm and 120 Nm at 11,250 rpm

Ducati Panigale V4 S Carbon trim

The Carbon trim features five-spoke carbon fiber wheels, approved for two-seater configurations, which result in a weight reduction of 0.950 kg compared to the forged wheels of the Panigale V4 S. This modification decreases the moment of inertia by 12 per cent at the front and 19 per cent at the rear. As a result of these wheels, the Panigale exhibits increased agility during directional changes and enhances its already impressive ability to maintain trajectory. Additionally, the trim includes front and rear mudguards, along with a pair of double-profile carbon fibreW winglets, which not only accentuate the design of the Panigale V4 but also contribute to an overall weight reduction of 1 kg.

Ducati Panigale V4 S Carbon Pro trim

The Carbon Pro trim incorporates the exclusive Front Brake Pro braking system, which features advanced Carbon components. This system includes two finned Brembo T-Drive discs, each measuring 338.5 mm in diameter and 6.2 mm in thickness, enhancing both braking power and performance reliability. These discs, utilized by Ducati riders during the 2024 Race of Champions, are based on the racing discs selected for the Superbike World Championship on the most challenging tracks, and they are paired with HypureTM calipers. These calipers boast a titanium-colored anodization finish and a prominent Brembo logo. Additionally, the front brake pump is an MCS 19.21 model, allowing for remote adjustment of the brake lever position, similar to the setups used in MotoGP and Superbike competitions.

What is the price of the Ducati Panigale V4 S?

Ducati Panigale V4 S is priced at ₹36.50 lakh whereas the standard variant costs ₹29.90 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

What are the differences between the Ducati Panigale V4 and Panigale V4 S?

The primary distinction between the two models lies in their suspension systems. The Standard model features fully adjustable Showa BPF 43 mm forks at the front and a fully adjustable Sachs shock at the rear. In contrast, the S variant is fitted with Ohlins NPX forks at the front and Ohlins TTX36 at the rear.

Additionally, the motorcycles differ in their utilization of forged aluminium wheels, which contribute to a reduction in overall weight. The V4 S is 4 kg lighter, resulting in a total weight of 187 kg.

