2025 Ducati Panigale V4 bookings commence. Should you go for it?

Ducati has announced the commencement of bookings for the 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 in India. The 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 has been refined with upgrades in terms of design, performance and technology. The manufacturer has already showcased the Panigale V4 in the international markets in July 2024. Ducati India made the booking announcement by posting on its page over the social media platform, X.

The bike maker captioned the post “Mission Racetrack: Yes please!" and added the hashtag #Bookingsopen. The photo added in the post is captioned “When form meets function" to showcase the capability of the sports bike.

Ducati Panigale V4: Engine

The 2024 Ducati Panigale V4 is powered by a 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine which is now compliant with Euro5+ regulations. It produces 214 bhp at 13,500 rpm and 120 Nm of torque at 11,250 rpm. The engine comes paired with a six-speed gearbox featuring a quick-shifter.

Ducati Panigale V4: Ergonomics

The ergonomics have been revised for improved rider comfort. The fuel tank has been redesigned to provide more space and the footrests have been repositioned 10 mm inwards. This change enhances ground clearance and allows for a more compact riding posture.

Ducati Panigale V4: Chassis and swingarm

The Panigale V4 features updates to its chassis, including a lighter front frame, which is 3.47 kg lighter than the previous version. The motorcycle now has a hollow double-sided swingarm, designed to improve stiffness and reduce weight. The swingarm also allows the silencer to remain positioned under the engine.

Ducati Panigale V4: Suspension and braking

The suspension system comprises third-generation electronically controlled Öhlins NPX/TTX units which offer improved hydraulic valve speed for better performance. Braking is managed by lighter Brembo Hypure front brake callipers and a Race eCBS system developed in collaboration with Bosch for enhanced precision.

Ducati Panigale V4: Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO)

The bike includes the Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO) which is a system with over 70 sensors that measure real-time forces and load distribution. The system integrates data from the IMU inertial platform to optimise handling.

Ducati Panigale V4: Features

The Panigale V4 comes with a range of electronic controls, including Ducati Traction Control DVO, Ducati Slide Control, Ducati Wheelie Control DVO, Ducati Power Launch DVO, Engine Brake Control and Ducati Quick Shift 2.0. The updated quick-shifter system offers better gear-shift accuracy with reduced travel.

Ducati Panigale V4: Dashboard

The new 6.9-inch dashboard uses ‘Optical Bonding’ technology for better visibility in various lighting conditions. The dashboard includes a track display that shows additional data such as G-forces, power and torque output and lean angles.

Further details including pricing and availability are expected to be announced soon.

