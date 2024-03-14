2024 TVS Asia One Make Championship set to kick off on March 15

TVS Racing is all set to kick off the 2024 TVS Asia One Make Championship (OMC) from March 15, 2024, onwards. The third edition of the TVS One Make Championship will be held alongside the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) and will have promising young riders on the race-spec Apache RR 310 competing for the laurels.

Much like the previous editions, the TVS One Make Championship will have riders from different regions in Asia participating in the race. From India, riders KY Ahmed, Jagan Kumar, Chiranth Kumar, and Sarthak Chavan will be competing in the series, alongside riders from Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, South Korea and Germany.

Commenting on the championship, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium at TVS Motor Company said, “Celebrating our third year at the Idemitsu FIM ARRC alongside TVS Asia OMC marks a significant milestone for TVS Racing. It's a testament to our enduring dedication to motorsport, excellence and innovation. Our continued participation underscores our commitment to pushing the limits of engineering and performance, while also providing an exciting platform for our riders to showcase their skills on the international stage. The race machines for this season of the championship get a few important technical updates for further possibilities on the race performance. The engineering behind these race machines and insights from the races go into our products and showcase our strengths and transformations. As we embark on another thrilling season, we are eagerly excited by the opportunity to continue our legacy of success and to bring the thrill of racing to fans around the world. We look forward to another exciting year of competition, camaraderie, and, most importantly, the relentless pursuit of victory, and wish our racers luck for this season."

The race-spec 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 gets subtle improvements in the forms of new EFi and electronics systems, and an improved braking setup

Ron Hogg, Promotions Director of Two Wheels Motor Racing said, “TVS Asia OMC has been instrumental in the expansion of ARRC and since their debut in 2022, we have garnered vast support and recognition from our fanbase and motorsports community which has impacted the championship positively. This year, we are proud to mark the entries of two additional countries in the one-make series which I believe would also serve to broaden our brand proposition and incite new interests in the future. As we move forward, our goal remains the same which is to ensure our reach to a wider demography while elevating the standards of Asian motorsports."

This edition will also see the riders using the Alpinestars airbag system equipped in their racing suit. The new safety feature will bring more confidence among the riders ensuring a safety net. The young racers will be piloting the 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 built for the track. The race-spec machine remains largely similar to the 2023 edition but gets improvements in the form of advanced electronic fuel injection (EFi) and electronics systems. The overall braking has also been refined with improved engine braking and a more consistent braking system.

The 2024 ARRC will commence with Round 1 at the Changi circuit this weekend. The season will move forward with six rounds in 2024. The TVS OMC will have a total of 15 riders on the grid, of which six are newcomers.

