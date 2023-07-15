Check out the Triumph Speed 400 on-road prices in these 6 states 

Published Jul 15, 2023

Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto have revealed the on-road prices for the new Speed 400 in the top states. Take a look

The on-road prices have been shared by Triumph and comprise road tax & registration, handling charges and insurance

Roadside assistance, accessories & insurance add-ons are optional extras

The Triumph Speed 400 is the most affordable in Delhi with an on-road price of 267,927 

The Speed 400 is priced at 287,247 (on-road) in Maharashtra 

The Triumph Speed 400 is priced at 286,669 (on-road) in Goa

The baby Triumph is priced at 305,869 (on-road) in Karnataka, the most expensive in the country

The Triumph Speed 400 is priced at 277,249 (on-road) in Chandigarh 

The Speed 400 in Telangana carries an on-road price of 287,074
