Check out the Triumph Speed 400 on-road prices in these 6 states 

Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto have revealed the on-road prices for the new Speed 400 in the top states. Take a look
The on-road prices have been shared by Triumph and comprise road tax & registration, handling charges and insurance
Roadside assistance, accessories & insurance add-ons are optional extras
The Triumph Speed 400 is the most affordable in Delhi with an on-road price of ₹267,927
The Speed 400 is priced at ₹287,247 (on-road) in Maharashtra
The Triumph Speed 400 is priced at ₹286,669 (on-road) in Goa
The baby Triumph is priced at ₹305,869 (on-road) in Karnataka, the most expensive in the country
The Triumph Speed 400 is priced at ₹277,249 (on-road) in Chandigarh
The Speed 400 in Telangana carries an on-road price of ₹287,074