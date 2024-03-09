HT Auto
TVS Motor Co enters France, displays its product range at Salon du Deux Roues

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 09 Mar 2024, 10:12 AM
  • TVS Motor Company is entering France in collaboration with Emil Frey.
A look at TVS booth at Salon Du Deux Roues 2024
A look at TVS booth at Salon Du Deux Roues 2024

TVS Motor Company has announced its presence in France. The Hosur-based manufacturer will be partnering with Emil Frey for distribution. Emil Frey is a 100-year-old enterprise that has deep market insights into Europe. Apart from this, TVS has showcased its product range for Europe at the Salon du Deux Roues, Lyon till March 10, 2024.

The company is putting on display the TVS Apache RR 310, TVS Apache RTR 310, TVS Ronin, its electric scooters - TVS iQube S, TVS X, and its performance scooter - TVS Ntorq. These models are already approved for Europe so this is the first time that people can take a look at the upcoming products that will soon be launching in France.

TVS is in stand 3B2 located in Hall 3.1 at the Salon Du Deux Roues 2024. Speaking on the participation, Mr. Sharad Mohan Mishra, President, Strategy, at TVS Motor Company, said, “Our participation marks a significant milestone. Engaging with enthusiasts at this esteemed event enhances our visibility in France. We invite attendees to explore our pavilion and witness TVS Motor’s engineering, quality, and design prowess."

In India, TVS Motor Company has announced that they recorded monthly sales of 3,68,424 units in February 2024 with a growth of 33 per cent as against 2,76,150 units they sold in February 2023. The electric vehicle sales grew by 16 per cent as the sales units increased from 15,522 units in February 2023 to 17,959 units in February 2024.

Also Read : TVS HLX 150F launched internationally as HLX range sales cross 3.5 million mark

TVS Motor Company is committed to investing 5,000 for the design, development and deployment of future technologies across products. The homegrown automaker is present in both the two and three-wheeler segments and the investment will be made in both these categories.

Speaking about the vehicle manufacturer's commitment to invest 5,000 crore towards designing, developing and deploying future technologies across products, TVS Motor Company's Managing Director Sudarshan Venu said in a statement that the company's core is engineering and research and development. "Our core is engineering and R&D, and this is driven by over 2,000 engineers backed by solid design and development capability. Our vision is to transform the quality of life of our customers, and redefine the future of mobility with technology, connectivity, and cutting-edge design," he reportedly said.

First Published Date: 09 Mar 2024, 10:12 AM IST
TAGS: TVS Ronin Apache RR 310 TVS TVS Motor Company Salon Du Deux Roues 2024 Emil Frey

