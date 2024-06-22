2024 Royal Enfield Motoverse festival registrations open, to be held in November

Royal Enfield’s long-standing biking and music festival, Motoverse (erstwhile Rider Mania) is all set to welcome attendees later this year. The bike maker has opened early bird registrations for the 2024 Royal Enfield Motoverse festival, which will be held at the Vagator Hilltop in Goa between November 22-24. The annual festival witnesses the best of RE enthusiasts, music aficionados, custom bike creators and more coming together to celebrate motorcycling.

2024 Royal Enfield Motoverse Activities

Royal Enfield is accepting registrations from individuals and groups with up to 10 members. The early bird registration fee has been set at ₹2,500. Like every year, you can expect several activities to take place at Motoverse. The previous editions have had dirt tracks, slide school, guest speakers, noted riders from the world over and more in attendance. Moreover, the festival has some of the most popular mainstream and indie bands playing on stage. There’s something for everyone lined over the three-day festival.

The Royal Enfield Motoverse festival is also home to popular music bands and indie artists over three days

2024 Royal Enfield Motoverse: New Bike Launches

Over the years, Motoverse has also turned into a pilgrimage of sorts for Royal Enfield enthusiasts across India and the world. The brand has also used the platform to connect with its customers and has always kept a surprise in-store every year. The 2023 Motoverse edition saw not only the launch of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 but we also had our first look at the new RE Shotgun 650 at the event. The company launched a special Shotgun 650 Motoverse edition at the festival last year restricted to just 25 units.

Expect a similar lineup of existing and new motorcycles at the festival. Offerings like the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 are sure to grab a lot of attention, while the manufacturer could announce its future offerings including the much-awaited Classic 650 or Scrambler 650. We could also see the electric Himalayan and possibly a new concept being showcased at the annual event. More details on the 2024 Motoverse will be available in the coming weeks.

