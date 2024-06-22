HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 2024 Royal Enfield Motoverse Festival Registrations Open, To Be Held In November

2024 Royal Enfield Motoverse festival registrations open, to be held in November

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Jun 2024, 18:11 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Royal Enfield has opened early bird registrations for the 2024 Motoverse festival, which will be held at the Vagator Hilltop in Goa between November 2
...
Royal Enfield Motoverse 2022
The Royal Enfield Motoverse will return to Goa in November this year as the biggest congregation of RE owners and enthusiasts globally
Royal Enfield Motoverse 2022
The Royal Enfield Motoverse will return to Goa in November this year as the biggest congregation of RE owners and enthusiasts globally

Royal Enfield’s long-standing biking and music festival, Motoverse (erstwhile Rider Mania) is all set to welcome attendees later this year. The bike maker has opened early bird registrations for the 2024 Royal Enfield Motoverse festival, which will be held at the Vagator Hilltop in Goa between November 22-24. The annual festival witnesses the best of RE enthusiasts, music aficionados, custom bike creators and more coming together to celebrate motorcycling.

2024 Royal Enfield Motoverse Activities

Royal Enfield is accepting registrations from individuals and groups with up to 10 members. The early bird registration fee has been set at 2,500. Like every year, you can expect several activities to take place at Motoverse. The previous editions have had dirt tracks, slide school, guest speakers, noted riders from the world over and more in attendance. Moreover, the festival has some of the most popular mainstream and indie bands playing on stage. There’s something for everyone lined over the three-day festival.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Engine Icon648 cc Mileage Icon22 kmpl
₹ 3.59 - 3.73 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Engine Icon648.0 cc Mileage Icon25.0 kmpl
₹ 3.19 - 3.45 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Zontes Gk350 (HT Auto photo)
Zontes GK350
Engine Icon348.0 cc Mileage Icon26.7 kmpl
₹ 3.37 - 3.47 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Scrambler 650
MaxSpeed Icon170 kmph
₹ 3.50 Lakhs
View Details
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 (HT Auto photo)
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
Engine Icon398.63 cc Mileage Icon29 kmpl
₹ 2.92 Lakhs
Compare
Bajaj Pulsar Ns400z (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
Engine Icon373 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 1.85 Lakhs
Compare

Also Read : Built Not Bought: Check out the custom-built Royal Enfield motorcycles at Motoverse 2023.

Motoverse 2022
The Royal Enfield Motoverse festival is also home to popular music bands and indie artists over three days
Motoverse 2022
The Royal Enfield Motoverse festival is also home to popular music bands and indie artists over three days

2024 Royal Enfield Motoverse: New Bike Launches

Over the years, Motoverse has also turned into a pilgrimage of sorts for Royal Enfield enthusiasts across India and the world. The brand has also used the platform to connect with its customers and has always kept a surprise in-store every year. The 2023 Motoverse edition saw not only the launch of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 but we also had our first look at the new RE Shotgun 650 at the event. The company launched a special Shotgun 650 Motoverse edition at the festival last year restricted to just 25 units.

Also Watch: 2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023

Expect a similar lineup of existing and new motorcycles at the festival. Offerings like the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 are sure to grab a lot of attention, while the manufacturer could announce its future offerings including the much-awaited Classic 650 or Scrambler 650. We could also see the electric Himalayan and possibly a new concept being showcased at the annual event. More details on the 2024 Motoverse will be available in the coming weeks.

First Published Date: 22 Jun 2024, 18:11 PM IST
TAGS: Motoverse Royal Enfield Motoverse Royal Enfield Royal Enfield Rider Mania

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.