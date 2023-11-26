Built Not Bought: Check out the custom-built Royal Enfield motorcycles at Motoverse 2023

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 26, 2023

The 2023 Royal Enfield Motoverse festival saw some exquisite, radical and retro custom-built motorcycles on display 

Built by Royal Enfield’s customisation team and chop shops from across the country, here are the best builds we found at Motoverse 2023

The Hedgehog Hunter Kit is based on the Hunter 350 and built by Autologue Design from Pune and Hedgehog from France 

This RE Continental GT 650 based 'FF 650' has been built by MK Designs and brings a nice fairing & paint work

The CGT 650-based Royal Enfield Dunaali is built by Bengaluru's Indimotard and looks ready to set speed records

This custom 1975 Royal Enfield is called Bauble and gets a retro Bobber look capturing the essence of the era

Built by Auto Enigma, this Himalayan 822 puts together two 411 cc, bringing the big Himalayan before the 450 arrived

The Oriental Scrambler built by VP Designs and is based on the Interceptor 650, just the inspiration for a fifth motorcycle on the 650 platform 

Simple is minimal and minimal is stunning and this custom creation by Bombay Custom Works certainly looks the part
