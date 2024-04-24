2024 Jawa Perak bobber launched in India. What all has changed?

Classic Legends is slowly improving its motorcycles by updating them and launching new versions. They recently launched the updated 42 Bobber and launched the new 350 as well. Now, the manufacturer has also updated the Perak which is their flagship motorcycle. The brand has made some comprehensive updates to the bobber so that it can perform better in the Indian market.

2024 Jawa Perak: Cosmetic updates

In terms of cosmetic updates, the 2024 Perak boasts a new stealth matte Black/matte Grey dual-tone scheme that has been specifically designed so that the design elements stand out. There is a crafted brass tank badging and a fuel filler cap as well that adds to the old-school appeal. There is a new seat that gets a quilted finish now. It not only enhances the look but also provides better comfort.

2024 Jawa Perak: Mechanical changes

Jawa has made some significant upgrades when it comes to the engine. The gear tooths have been modified to provide better gear shifts along with reduced noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) levels. Additionally, the new gearbox covers contribute to a refined sound emission from the gearbox.

Then there is a new crankshaft that has reduced the stress levels on the engine. Other changes that Jawa has made are improved gear ratios and new throttle mapping to provide smoother things. The NVH has been improved even further with an updated piston skirt profile and the cast iron liner in the cylinder block. Finally, there is a new larger throttle body diameter of 38 mm and a patented breather canopy that minimizes oil consumption and emissions.

2024 Jawa Perak: Specifications

The engine is still the 334 cc, liquid-cooled unit. It puts out 29 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 30 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit that comes with slip and assist clutch.

2024 Jawa Perak: Riding triangle

Jawa has worked on improving the ergonomics of the motorcycle. While the handlebar is the same, the foot pegs now sit 155 mm forward to provide a more comfortable riding triangle.

2024 Jawa Perak: Price

The 2024 Jawa Perak is priced at ₹2,13,187 (ex-showroom, Pune).

