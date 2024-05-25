Check out what's new with Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen

Jawa has launched a new variant of the 42 Bobber.
It is called Red Sheen and it sits with the Black Mirror variant.
The Red Sheen variant is priced at ₹2,29,500 ex-showroom.
It comes with chrome finish on the fuel tank and diamond-cut alloy wheels with tubeless tyres.
Power comes from the familiar 334 cc liquid-cooled engine tuned for 29.4 bhp and 30 Nm of peak torque.
The gearbox on duty is the same 6-speed unit with slip-and-assist clutch.
There is a USB charging port, digital console, and full LED lighting
The seat also gets two-step adjustment.