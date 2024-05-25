Check out what's new with Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen

Published May 25, 2024

Jawa has launched a new variant of the 42 Bobber.

It is called Red Sheen and it sits with the Black Mirror variant. 

The Red Sheen variant is priced at 2,29,500 ex-showroom.

It comes with chrome finish on the fuel tank and diamond-cut alloy wheels with tubeless tyres. 

Power comes from the familiar 334 cc liquid-cooled engine tuned for 29.4 bhp and 30 Nm of peak torque.

The gearbox on duty is the same 6-speed unit with slip-and-assist clutch.

There is a USB charging port, digital console, and full LED lighting

The seat also gets two-step adjustment.
