2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 2V vs TVS Apache 160 2V: Specs compared

Hero Xtreme 160R 2V was launched recently. The bike is offered only in a single colour option, the Stealth Black. The latest addition by Hero is a competitor to the well-known TVS Apache 160 2V . The 160cc segment being fairly competitive in India, both bikes offer a balance of performance, style and fuel efficiency.

Let us take a closer look at how these two motorcycles fare against each other in terms of design, engine, performance, features and pricing.

2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 2V vs TVS Apache 160: Design

The Hero Xtreme 160R 2V and TVS Apache 160 get sporty styling that attracts younger riders. The new 2024 model of the Xtreme 160R 2V gets a sculpted body. It features an LED headlamp with a shape that is familiar to the outgoing model and a sleek tail lamp. The overall design focuses on a lean and athletic appeal.

The TVS Apache 160 2V, on the other hand, follows a muscular design with fuel tank extensions and a sharp rear section. Its racing-inspired look is enhanced by LED DRLs and a sleek headlamp unit. However, the design of the Apache has been around for some time now.

2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 2V vs TVS Apache 160: Engine and performance

When it comes to performance both bikes offer a 160cc single-cylinder engine producing 14 Nm of torque. The Apache with a ‘racing-tuned fuel injection system’ draws close to 16 bhp from the engine whereas the Xtreme 160R produces a little above 15 bhp. Both engines come mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 2V vs TVS Apache 160: Features and technology

Both bikes come packed with the tech that one expects from an offering at this price range. Hero has equipped the Xtreme 160R 2V with a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, LED lighting and a side-stand engine cut-off feature. The bike also gets a single-channel ABS for safety and a drag timer.

TVS has given the Apache 160 a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth SmartXonnect, a race telemetry system and turn-by-turn navigation. It also comes with an LED headlamp, DRLs, and single-channel ABS as standard.

2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 2V vs TVS Apache 160: Fuel efficiency

The Hero is known for its impressive fuel efficiency, offering around 45-50 km making it a good choice for daily commutes. The TVS Apache 160 also provides a similar fuel efficiency claim, ranging from 40-45 km as well. However, the Apache can possibly lag behind the Xtreme in fuel efficiency due to its performance-oriented tuning.

2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 2V vs TVS Apache 160: Price

Hero Xtreme 160R 2V is priced at around ₹1.11 lakh (ex-showroom).

TVS Apache 160 2V with its additional performance-oriented features, is priced slightly higher starting at ₹1.20 lakh (ex-showroom)

