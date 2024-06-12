2024 BMW R 1300 GS India launch tomorrow: Price expectation

BMW Motorrad India is all set to launch the new-generation R 1300 GS adventure tourer tomorrow, June 13, 2024. The BMW GS range is considered the benchmark when it comes to adventure tourers and the new-gen model holds a lot of promise as well. The new BMW R 1300 GS succeeds the R 1250 GS and packs a host of innovations and technologies to set it apart from its competitors. Here’s what we think will be the pricing on the new R 1300 GS.

The new BMW R 1300 GS will be available in five variants - Light White, Triple Black 1, Triple Black 2, GS Trophy and Option 719 - and is all set to c

The new BMW R 1300 GS will be offered in five trims - Light White, Triple Black 1, Triple Black 2, GS Trophy and Option 719. The difference exists in colour options as well as the features available on each of these variants. Moreover, BMW will offer three packages - Comfort, Dynamic and Touring - further bringing specific features in each package.

Also Read : New BMW R 1300 GS adventure tourer launch confirmed on June 13.

The new BMW R 1300 GS will be offered in 5 variants - Light White, Triple Black 1, Triple Black 2, GS Trophy and Option 719

BMW R 1300 GS: Variants

The R 1300 GS base variant will get the Light White colour scheme and will come with an electrically adjustable windscreen, dynamic suspension adjustment, and multiple ride modes. The Triple Black 1 packs more features including pannier fasteners, hand protector extensions, a chrome exhaust and comfort seats. The Triple Black 2 option gets the adaptive ride height option.

The BMW R 1300 GS Trophy variant is optimised for more sporty riding on rough terrain and comes with a lovely colour scheme while packing features such as the BMW Headlight Pro, gold cross-spoke wheels (optional) and more. The Option 719 variant comes equipped with milled clutch and brake levers, an ignition coil cover, expansion tank lids and more. The top-spec variant gets a green colour scheme with gold cross-spoke rims, while it also features adaptive cruise control.

The BMW R 1300 GS packs a 1,300 cc Boxer engine with 145 bhp and 149 Nm of peak torque

BMW R 1300 GS: Engine Specifications

All variants of the new BMW R 1300 GS are powered by a 1,300cc, liquid-cooled, boxer engine that develops 145 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 149 Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The bike is underpinned by a new sheet metal frame with a die-cast aluminium subframe. Suspension duties are handled by the EVO telelever unit at the front and an EVO paralever at the rear. The bike gets an optional dynamic suspension for damping and spring preload adjustment on the fly. Other features include switchable ABS, traction control, radar-assisted cruise control, and a 6.5-inch TFT instrument console.

2024 BMW R 1300 GS: Expected Price

The outgoing BMW R 1250 GS is priced from ₹20.55 lakh, going up to ₹22.50 lakh before the options kick in. Expect the new BMW R 1300 GS to start from around ₹22 lakh onwards, going up to around ₹26 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom India. The new adventure tourer has some formidable rivals in the segment including the Ducati Multistrada V4 and Triumph Tiger 1200.

We recently rode the BMW R 1300 GS in Ladakh and our review is scheduled to go up at 12.30 pm on June 13, 2024. Make sure to check the website for the review link.

First Published Date: