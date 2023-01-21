HT Auto
2023 Harley Davidson Freewheeler trike unveiled globally

Harley Davidson has unveiled the 2023 iteration of the Freewheeler trike globally. The trike has been updated quite a bit. Harley Davidson does not sell the Freewheeler in the Indian market and it is highly unlikely that it will be making its way to the Indian market. Harley has updated the Freewheeler with dark elements.

21 Jan 2023, 17:54 PM
The Freewheeler is a trike and not a motorcycle.
So, the elements that have been blacked out are the front end, headlamp nacelle, tank console, hand and foot controls, powertrain and exhaust. The new gloss black cast aluminium wheels now measure 18-inches at the rear whereas the outgoing version used to use 15-inch ones.

Freewheeler is powered by Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine.
The trike comes with Cornering Enhanced Electronic Linked Braking, Cornering Enhanced Antilock Braking System (ABS), Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System and Cornering Enhanced Drag-Torque Slip Control System.

There is an electric reverse gear, a mini-ape handlebar, custom bobtail rear fenders, dual mufflers with slash-down tips and a weather-proof rear trunk which has a capacity of around 55 litres.

Powering the 2023 Freewheeler is the Milwaukee-Eight 114 powertrain. It produces 88 bhp at 4,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 165 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

Also Read : Harley-Davidson Street 750 modified into a beautiful chopper

Apart from the Freewheeler, Harley Davidson also unveiled 7 limited-edition models to celebrate its 120th anniversary. Moreover, a new Special Edition of Nightster has been unveiled. It comes with cosmetic updates as well as more features when compared to the standard version.

There is a headlamp cowl, new decals and a pillion seat with footpegs. In terms of feature additions, the Nighster Special comes with a 4-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity. The Nightster is already on sale in the Indian market and gets a starting price of 14.99 lakhs (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 21 Jan 2023, 17:54 PM IST
TAGS: Harley Davidson Freewheeler
