HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers 2022 Bajaj Pulsar P150: 5 Things You Should Know

2022 Bajaj Pulsar P150: 5 things you should know

Bajaj recently launched the much-awaited new-gen Pulsar P150 in the Indian market. It is called the Pulsar P150 and is the entry-level version of the new-gen Pulsars. This means that Bajaj might discontinue the current Pulsar 150 soon. The Pulsar P150 has been launched in Kolkata and it will be rolling out slowly to different cities. Here, are 5 things that one should know about the Pulsar P150. 

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Nov 2022, 10:10 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Bajaj P150 will rival TVS Apache RTR 160 2V, Hero Xtreme 160R and Yamaha FZ
Bajaj P150 will rival TVS Apache RTR 160 2V, Hero Xtreme 160R and Yamaha FZ
Bajaj P150 will rival TVS Apache RTR 160 2V, Hero Xtreme 160R and Yamaha FZ
Bajaj P150 will rival TVS Apache RTR 160 2V, Hero Xtreme 160R and Yamaha FZ

Bajaj Pulsar P150: Based on new platform

The Pulsar P150 is based on a new platform that is shared with the N250, F250 and N160. Because of this, Bajaj has been able to shed 10 kg of weight which will help in improving the power-to-weight ratio. 

Bajaj Pulsar P150: All-new engine

The Pulsar P150 is using an all-new engine. It is a 149 cc, single-cylinder engine that is air-cooled. It puts out 14.5 hp at 8,500 rpm and 13.5 Nm at 6,000 rpm which comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle gets an electric as well as a kick starter. 

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Bajaj Platina 110 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Platina 110
115.45 cc
₹59,245 - 67,808 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar Rs400 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Bajaj Pulsar Rs400
373.2 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.7 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Bajaj Pulsar 220f (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 220f
220 cc
₹1.18 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
160 cc
₹93,677 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bajaj Ct110 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Ct110
115.45 cc
₹50,483 - 62,349 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bajaj Platina 100 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Platina 100
102 cc
₹46,816 - 65,952 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Bajaj Pulsar P150: Variants

Bajaj Pulsar P150 will be offered in two variants. There will be a single-disc variant and a dual-disc variant. The single-disc variant gets a single-piece seat, single-piece handlebar and more upright ergonomics. The dual-disc variant gets split seats and a more aggressive riding triangle with clip-on handlebars.

Bajaj Pulsar P150: Features

The Pulsar P150 gets the same 'infinity' instrument console as the other new-gen Pulsars. So, it is a semi-digital unit with a tachometer that sits right in the middle. The instrument cluster shows a gear position indicator and a distance to empty read out. Moreover, there is also a USB socket on offer to charge mobile devices. Bajaj is using LED units for the headlamp as well as the tail lamp. There is also a single-channel ABS on offer.

Bajaj Pulsar P150: Hardware

Bajaj Pulsar P150's frame is suspended by a 31 mm telescopic fork and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are done by a 260 mm disc in the front and a 260 mm disc or a 130 mm drum at the rear. The single disc variant runs on tyres that measure, 80/100-17 in the front and 100/90-17 at the rear whereas the twin disc variant is fitted with fatter 90/90-17 and 110/90-17 tyres, front and rear, respectively. 

 

First Published Date: 23 Nov 2022, 10:10 AM IST
TAGS: Pulsar P150 Bajaj
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
hyundai
Hyundai to bring back its 1974 historic coupe
Taycan_Cross_Turismo_Glamping_Experience_LA_029_
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping
CNG_3
Why is CNG better than other fuel types?
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64
Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city