2022 Bajaj Pulsar P150: 5 things you should know

Bajaj recently launched the much-awaited new-gen Pulsar P150 in the Indian market. It is called the Pulsar P150 and is the entry-level version of the new-gen Pulsars. This means that Bajaj might discontinue the current Pulsar 150 soon. The Pulsar P150 has been launched in Kolkata and it will be rolling out slowly to different cities. Here, are 5 things that one should know about the Pulsar P150.

Bajaj Pulsar P150: Based on new platform

The Pulsar P150 is based on a new platform that is shared with the N250, F250 and N160. Because of this, Bajaj has been able to shed 10 kg of weight which will help in improving the power-to-weight ratio.

Bajaj Pulsar P150: All-new engine

The Pulsar P150 is using an all-new engine. It is a 149 cc, single-cylinder engine that is air-cooled. It puts out 14.5 hp at 8,500 rpm and 13.5 Nm at 6,000 rpm which comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle gets an electric as well as a kick starter.

Bajaj Pulsar P150: Variants

Bajaj Pulsar P150 will be offered in two variants. There will be a single-disc variant and a dual-disc variant. The single-disc variant gets a single-piece seat, single-piece handlebar and more upright ergonomics. The dual-disc variant gets split seats and a more aggressive riding triangle with clip-on handlebars.

Bajaj Pulsar P150: Features

The Pulsar P150 gets the same 'infinity' instrument console as the other new-gen Pulsars. So, it is a semi-digital unit with a tachometer that sits right in the middle. The instrument cluster shows a gear position indicator and a distance to empty read out. Moreover, there is also a USB socket on offer to charge mobile devices. Bajaj is using LED units for the headlamp as well as the tail lamp. There is also a single-channel ABS on offer.

Bajaj Pulsar P150: Hardware

Bajaj Pulsar P150's frame is suspended by a 31 mm telescopic fork and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are done by a 260 mm disc in the front and a 260 mm disc or a 130 mm drum at the rear. The single disc variant runs on tyres that measure, 80/100-17 in the front and 100/90-17 at the rear whereas the twin disc variant is fitted with fatter 90/90-17 and 110/90-17 tyres, front and rear, respectively.

