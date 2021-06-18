2021 Yamaha FZ-X vs Hero XPulse 200: Design, price, specifications compared

Yamaha Motor India on Friday announced the launch of the much-awaited FZ-X retro motorcycle in the country. The new FZ-X is basically an extension of the FZ-FI motorcycle. It uses the same engine and platform as its donor model but gets a range of new features along with different exterior looks to lure a younger set of buyers and motorcycle enthusiasts. Even though it sports a high-raised stance, it is nowhere close to being called an off-road motorcycle or an adventure vehicle. It is meant solely for road use, unlike the Hero XPulse 200 it indirectly rivals. Both the bikes are priced very closely.

Here's how the bikes compare on paper:

Price:

The new FZ-X has been announced in two variants. While the base has been priced at ₹1,16,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the higher trim comes with Bluetooth and is priced at ₹1,19,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

In comparison, the Hero Xpulse 200 sits right in the middle of the FZ-X variants. It has been priced at ₹118,230 (ex-showroom). There is a more affordable version of the XPulse present - XPulse 200T, it is slightly more road/touring focused and costs ₹115,800 (ex-showroom).

Engine:

The newly launched Yamaha FZ-X gets the same air-cooled, 4-stroke, 149 cc, SOHC engine as the FZ-FI motorcycle. This unit comes with a 2-valve Blue Core FI technology and generates 12.4PS of peak power at 7,250 rpm and 13.3Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.

The Xpulse 200, on the other hand, comes with a bigger displacement 199.6 cc Oil cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC engine. This unit has been rated to deliver 13.3 kw (17.8 bhp) at 8500 rpm and 16.45 Nm at 6500 rpm. As the specifications reflect, the XPulse 200 is a more powerful competitor out of the two.

Design:

Both the motorcycles are a world apart in terms of body styles and the kind of buyers they seek to attract. While the Hero Xpulse is something that appears to an adventure bike rider with its sleek, sturdy and flexible design approach. The FZ-X, on the flip side, is a daily driver's motorcycle. It gets more road-oriented elements, while its competitor is a full-fledged adventure motorcycle.

Features:

Both the bikes benefit from full LED lighting setup, digital instrument panel with smartphone connectivity, high ground clearance (a boon for Indian riding conditions), long-travel suspension, etc.

But it is the XPulse that has an upper hand as it gets a turn-by-turn navigation system on its LCD screen itself, moreover, there are also spoke wheels, dual-purpose tyres, and 10-step adjustable mono-shock to show off.