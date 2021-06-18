2021 Yamaha Fascino 125 scooter revealed1 min read . Updated: 18 Jun 2021, 11:59 AM IST
- With the latest update, the new 2021 Fascino 125 scooter gets a completely new exterior look and fresh paint schemes.
Yamaha Motor India on Friday revealed the new Fascino 125 scooter. With the latest update, the new scooter gets a completely new exterior look and fresh paint schemes.
Apart from the revamped exterior staying, the 2021 Fascino 125 gets a range of new features. It gets a digital instrument console, a hybrid technology engine with power assist, disc brakes, Bluetooth connectivity, and LED lighting.
