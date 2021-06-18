Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Yamaha rides in 2021 FZ-X motorcycle in India at 1.16 lakh
The Yamaha FZ-X comes with a host of premium features.
Yamaha rides in 2021 FZ-X motorcycle in India at 1.16 lakh

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jun 2021, 12:06 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Yamaha FZ-X opts for a neo-retro approach in its exterior design.
  • FZ-X has been launched in two variants.
  • With the launch of the FZ-X, the Japanese bike maker now has one more product in its popular FZ series of bikes.

Yamaha Motor India on Friday announced the launch of the new FZ-X motorcycle. The bike has been priced at 1.16 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

It has been introduced in two variants. While the base variant has been priced 1.16 lakh, the higher trim that gets the 'Yamaha Motorcycle Connect' has been priced at 1.19 lakh. (Both prices are ex-showroom).

On the outside, the new FZ-X takes a neo-retro approach to attract a younger set of enthusiasts. It sports a very lively exterior design and body panels. There is a tall front suspension setup with a high-placed rider seat. In addition, it also gets a range of colour options.

With the launch of the FZ-X, Yamaha now has yet another product in its popular FZ series of bikes. The new FZ-X gets the same engine as the FZ-FI motorcycle. Some of its key features include a fully digital instrument panel with Bluetooth connectivity, disc brakes, alloy wheels, a single step-up seat, and LED lights.

It measures 2,020mm in length, 785mm in width and 1,115mm in height. In comparison, the FZS-FI spans 1,990mm x 780mm x 1,080mm in terms of length, width, and height figures.

