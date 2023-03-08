HT Auto
Two speeding Ferraris crash on public road, turn into ball of fire

Speed thrills, but it kills is quite a cliche as many may say but it is undeniably a fact. This can be rightly reinstated by the drivers of two Ferrari supercars who --alive to share the story-- crashed their cars following which the vehicles went up into flames. The incident took place in Osimo, a town in the province of Ancona, Italy, earlier this month.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Mar 2023, 08:49 AM
Screenshot of the accident scene where both the Ferrari supercars can be seen belching flames and smoke. (SupercarsNews/YouTube)
Screenshot of the accident scene where both the Ferrari supercars can be seen belching flames and smoke.

A video on YouTube shows two Ferrari supercars, one in red and the other one in blue colour, at excessive speed going off the road and hitting the boundary of a house. One can observe that the red one goes off the road first and dashes straight into the barrier while the blue one almost goes up in the air and crash lands and hits the fence with a great impact. The effect of the collision is such that the front sides of both cars become mangled. After a few minutes, the cars catch fire belching smoke and fire.

As per reports, the officials and emergency service reach the scene and rescue the drivers. The team also helped in bringing down the fire. They said that the drivers have sustained injuries but are out of danger. The officials also informed that no pedestrians or other drivers were injured in this accident. The authorities added that they are in the process of investigating the collision.

Ferrari is quite popular among speed junkies and reports of some serious accidents involving a car from this luxury brand have often made headlines. Despite repeated warnings from officials against overspeeding, many still choose otherwise risking their own and fellow travellers' lives.

First Published Date: 08 Mar 2023, 08:49 AM IST
TAGS: Ferrari Road accident car crash
