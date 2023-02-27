Ouch! Ferrari head says Teslas are for those who don't understand brand value

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 27, 2023

Buckle up as Ferrari will drive in an electric vehicle

The head of the company says that the first EV from the brand will be an emotional one 

The Prancing Horse is yet to give a definite timeline for this model

The boss promises that Ferrari EVs will be no less than its ICE models

Benedetto Vigna, head of the luxury automaker, feels EVs too can give a unique driving experience

Unlike Tesla, which he feels, are functional cars to go from point A to point B

Tesla enthusiasts are you hearing?

Ferrari is going to convert 55% of its models into hybrids by 2026

By the end of the decade, the brand is aiming to make 40% of its portfolio as electric
Know more about Ferrari's SUV
Click Here