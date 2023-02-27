Buckle up as Ferrari will drive in an electric vehicle
The head of the company says that the first EV from the brand will be an emotional one
The Prancing Horse is yet to give a definite timeline for this model
The boss promises that Ferrari EVs will be no less than its ICE models
Benedetto Vigna, head of the luxury automaker, feels EVs too can give a unique driving experience
Unlike Tesla, which he feels, are functional cars to go from point A to point B
Tesla enthusiasts are you hearing?
Ferrari is going to convert 55% of its models into hybrids by 2026
By the end of the decade, the brand is aiming to make 40% of its portfolio as electric