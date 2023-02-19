This Ferrari SUV can zoom to 100 kmph in 3.3 secs! 

Published Feb 19, 2023

The Ferrari Purosangue is a beast machine when it comes to speed and power

The super SUV draws all its power from a naturally aspirated 6.5-litres V12 engine

It churns power output up to 715 hp and impressive peak torque of 715 Nm

The engine is mated with an eight-speed dual clutch automatic transmission unit 

The super SUV is capable of touching 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds

It comes with a top speed of 310 kmph

The interior takes inspiration from Ferrari SF90 Stradale

The cabin offers a multi-function steering and a digital instrument cluster for the driver
