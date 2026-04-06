A day with VinFast VF MPV 7: My experience from first drive. Read before booking

VinFast , the electric vehicle manufacturer from Vietnam, entered the Indian market in late 2025. Despite being a late entrant to several major players in the segment, the automaker has received a pretty good response from consumers with its two models, VF 6 and VF 7, that are currently on sale in India. Now, the automaker is gearing up for the launch of its third product in the Indian market, which is going to be an MPV, christened as VF MPV 7 . Slated to launch in India on April 15, the seven-seater MPV will challenge the Kia Carens Clavis EV and BYD eMax 7 , and to some extent, the Mahindra XEV 9S as well.

VinFast VF MPV 7 blends premium visual appeal with practical factors like space and comfort inside the cabin. How does it feel to drive? Does it tick all the boxes? Here’s my driving experience of the electric MPV.

I had the opportunity to drive the VinFast VF MPV 7 at the company’s sprawling Vietnam plant. While I got to test the LHD (Left Hand Drive) Vietnam-spec version of the MPV, the India-spec RHD (Right Hand Drive) iteration will be slightly different in terms of features. However, despite those slight changes, the MPV would remain mainly the same one that I drove.

Here are my takeaways from the VinFast VF MPV 7 first drive.

VinFast VF MPV 7: Visually impactful

The VinFast VF MPV 7, at first glance, looks quite impactful with its overall presence and dimensions. Dimensionally, the MPV measures 4,740 mm in length, 1,872 mm in width, and 1,734 mm in height. Also, it gets 2,840 mm of wheelbase.

The VinFast VF MPV 7, at first glance, looks quite impactful with its overall presence and dimensions.

The VF MPV 7 has quite a few similarities with the VF 6 and VF 7, especially at the front and the rear. The front profile has the signature connected V-shaped LED DRL, with the brand logo sitting at the centre, while the LED projector headlamps come vertically stacked. The radiator grille area is obviously closed, considering it is an EV, while the lower grille comes with a black theme.

VinFast VF MPV 7: Dimenions in a nutshell Length 4,740 mm Width 1,872 mm Height 1,734 mm Whelbase 2,840 mm Seating layout 7 person (2+3+2) Wheel size 19-inch

Moving to the side profile, the MPV carries 19-inch aerodynamically covered alloy wheels, which will be available in the Indian market as well. These wheels are completely different from what the VF 6 and VF 7 offer. The side profile looks smooth thanks to a minimalist approach. The charging port sits at the front fender, while the door handles are conventional ones, defying the hype of the flush door handles.

Moving to the back, the MPV gets a Tata Sierra-like vibe.

Moving to the back, the MPV gets a visual appearance that will certainly remind you of the Tata Sierra. The design elements are similar to those of the other VinFast models available in India, with the sleek connected LED taillight running through the centre of the tailgate.

VinFast VF MPV 7: Focus on space, lacks high-demand features

Enter the cabin and the VinFast VF MPV 7 will offer you a premium vibe, without compromising the practicality. The seats in all three rows feel plush and comfortable with premium leatherette quality and design. Being an MPV, space is the focal factor inside the cabin of the VF MPV 7.

At the front, the MPV doesn’t come with a dedicated instrument cluster. Instead, the 10.1-inch centre touchscreen acts as the instrument cluster as well as the infotainment system. The screen offers access to a wide range of features and functions of the vehicle. While the touchscreens are extremely popular among young generation customers, some buyers, who prefer physical controls over touch panels or screen-based controls, may find this a bit annoying.

The 10.1-inch centre touchscreen acts as the instrument cluster as well as the infotainment system.

The second-row occupants get a generous amount of space in the form of head and legroom, which certainly enhances the comfort level for the occupants. At the back, the third-row seat offers seating capacity for two occupants. Interestingly, the headroom and legroom offered to the third-row occupants are also quite impressive. One doesn’t feel squeezed at the back.

In the second row, the MPV offers quite impressive ride comfort, thanks to the space on offer and plush and well-cushioned seat quality, ergonomics, etc. Adding comfort to the second and third-row occupants are the dedicated AC vents. The second-row occupants get a Type-A and a Type-C charging port. Other convenience features include dual cup holders, a front centre armrest, and underneath, which is a large storage area. Another noteworthy practical touch inside the cabin is the small boot-space lamps at both sides, which enhance the visibility in dark conditions.

VinFast VF MPV 7: Key missing features Key features missing ADAS

Sunroof

360-degree camera

While these were positive enough, there are several things the VinFast VF MV 7 missed out. Indian consumers have been increasingly focusing on some high-demand features such as sunroof, 360-degree camera, ADAS, etc. The VF MPV 7, despite its premium proposition, doesn’t come equipped with these. There is no 360-degree camera, ADAS, or even a single-pane sunroof, which could play a key role in the consumers’ purchase decisions. VinFast claims the MPV is ADAS-ready. Hence, it needs to be seen if the India-spec model gets the feature. Also, the OEM is likely to offer some tweaks in the India-spec version of the MPV, which will be different from the Vietnam-spec model. One of them will be a more powerful AC, keeping the Indian climate in mind.

Speaking of the boot space at the back, with all three rows of seats up, the space is just enough for two to three small backpacks. However, with the third row down, the luggage space can be enhanced to 1,000 litres, which can be further expanded with the second-row seats folded. The MPV that I got to drive in Vietnam didn’t have a functional frunk. However, the automaker claims that it will offer a frunk in the India-spec model as an accessory.

VinFast VF MPV 7: How it feels to drive?

Being an electric MPV, the power delivery is smooth. However, the weight of such a larger-sized vehicle can be felt when you press the pedal.

The VinFast VF MPV 7 is available with a single battery pack and front-wheel-drive (FWD) configuration. Powering the MPV is a 60.13 kWh battery pack, which claims to take 30 minutes to charge from 10-70%. It claims to churn out 201 bhp power and 280 Nm of torque, as well as offer about 500 km range on a single charge.

Being an electric MPV, the power delivery is smooth. However, the weight of such a larger-sized vehicle can be felt when you press the pedal. Even with the pedal hitting the floor, the initial moment of acceleration feels like taking a bit more time. However, with a few moments gone, the MPV gains momentum.

VinFast VF MPV 7: Acceleration, top speed, braking performance Performance Timing clocked 0-100 kmph ~ 10.5 seconds 0-162 kmph ~ 20 seconds 162-0 kmph ~ 6 seconds

During my test drive on a flat and straight track, I found the MPV took about 10.5 seconds to reach 0-100 kmph, in contrast to the OEM’s claim of sub-10 seconds to reach the mark. Speaking of the top speed, I was able to hit 162 kmph, which took about 20 seconds from zero, while to reach a dead stop from 162 kmph, it took about 6 seconds. These performance figures are certainly going to be different in real-life traffic conditions, since there will be other factors at play.

VinFast VF MPV 7: Key specifications Battery 60.13 kWh Drivetrain FWD Maximum power 201 bhp Maximum torque 280 Nm Maximum range 500 km 10-70% charging 30 minutes Driving modes Eco, Normal, Sport Regenerative braking modes Off, Low, Medium, High

The MPV gets three driving modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport, which can be selected right from the centre touchscreen. Also, it comes with three different regenerative braking modes as well, which are: Low, Medium, and High, and again, can be selected right from the screen.

Speaking of the performance of the MPV, in a nutshell, it comes as a no-nonsense car with a focus on practicality and family requirements.

VinFast VF MPV 7: Handling and ride quality

The second-row seats come with a generous amount of headroom and leg space, ensuring a comfortable journey experience for the occupants.

While testing the VinFast VF MPV 7, I did quite a few sharp manoeuvres to test the body roll, stability of the vehicle during cornering, sudden lane changes, etc. Impressively, despite being a large car, the VF MPV 7 was impressive. Being a large and tall car, with a higher centre of gravity, the MPV obviously has body roll, but one has to live with that. Speaking of the stability during high-speed cornering and lane changes, the MPV was quite stable and felt like it was clinging to the ground, which is reassuring for any driver. In a nutshell, the handling quality of the MPV is impressive.

VinFast VF MPV 7: Key safety features Safety features Multiple airbags

Disc brakes on four wheels

ABS with EBD

Brake Assist (BA)

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Traction Control System (TCS)

Hill Start Assist (HAS)

Roll-over Mitigation (ROM)

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with auto hold

Adding more assurance to the driver and other occupants of the MPV are the key safety features such as the multiple airbags, disc brakes on all four wheels, ABS with EBD, Brake Assist (BA), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HAS), Roll-over Mitigation (ROM), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with auto hold function, etc.

Speaking of the ride quality, the suspension of the India-spec model will be tuned to tackle the Indian road conditions. Also, while testing the NVH level of the MPV, I found the noise coming from outside is pretty high, which felt a bit annoying at some point.

VinFast VF MPV 7: Verdict

The VinFast VF MPV 7 looks and feels premium and practical, and drives well.

The VinFast VF MPV 7 looks and feels premium and practical, and drives well. Honestly speaking, it ticks the right boxes. But, VinFast should keep in mind the consumer preferences as well. The interior lacks some of the key features that have become quite common in modern cars in India, and are really high in demand from buyers in the country. The VinFast VF MPV 7 is already a no-nonsense, quite frill-free car and adding those features can boost its appeal and value to the consumers.

At its current proposition, keeping the pricing affordable can attract several buyers to it, but adding a bit more value by increasing the list of features can further ramp up its appeal to the buyers.

VinFast VF MPV 7: Pros and cons

I like

Minimalist yet premium design

Spacious and comfortable cabin with a premium vibe

Powerful powertrain

I dislike

High outside noise inside the cabin

Lack of physical control buttons

No sunroof, ADAS or 360-degree camera

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