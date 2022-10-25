In pics: Toyota bZ3 is the latest electric sedan with over 600 km of range
Toyota bZ3 is using batteries from Chinese-manufacturer, BYD. Toyota claims a driving range of more than 600 km.
The cockpit of Toyota bZ3 features a vertical touchscreen which is integrated with the Digital Island system.
Toyota bz3 is the new electric sedan based on the e-TNGA platform.
Toyota bZ3 and bZ4x have a similar looking front-end design.
Toyota bZ3 has a a Cd value of 0.218. The flat doors and rear bumper shape help in reducing air resistance.
Toyota bZ3 features BYD's lithium-ion LFP battery. The claimed range of the bZ3 is 600 km.
The bZ3 is the second electric vehicle after the bZ4X crossover.
First Published Date: 25 Oct 2022, 16:34 PM IST
Toyota bZ3 electric vehicles
