Home Auto Photos In Pics: Toyota Bz3 Is The Latest Electric Sedan With Over 600 Km Of Range

In pics: Toyota bZ3 is the latest electric sedan with over 600 km of range

Toyota bZ3 is using batteries from Chinese-manufacturer, BYD. Toyota claims a driving range of  more than 600 km. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Oct 2022, 16:34 PM
The cockpit of Toyota bZ3 features a vertical touchscreen which is integrated with the Digital Island system.
1/6
The cockpit of Toyota bZ3 features a vertical touchscreen which is integrated with the Digital Island system.
The cockpit of Toyota bZ3 features a vertical touchscreen which is integrated with the Digital Island system.
The cockpit of Toyota bZ3 features a vertical touchscreen which is integrated with the Digital Island system.
Toyota bz3 is the new electric sedan based on the e-TNGA platform.
2/6
Toyota bz3 is the new electric sedan based on the e-TNGA platform.
Toyota bz3 is the new electric sedan based on the e-TNGA platform.
Toyota bz3 is the new electric sedan based on the e-TNGA platform.
Toyota bZ3 and bZ4x have a similar looking front-end design.
3/6
Toyota bZ3 and bZ4x have a similar looking front-end design.
Toyota bZ3 and bZ4x have a similar looking front-end design.
Toyota bZ3 and bZ4x have a similar looking front-end design.
Toyota bZ3 has a a Cd value of 0.218. The flat doors and rear bumper shape help in reducing air resistance.
4/6
Toyota bZ3 has a a Cd value of 0.218. The flat doors and rear bumper shape help in reducing air resistance.
Toyota bZ3 has a a Cd value of 0.218. The flat doors and rear bumper shape help in reducing air resistance.
Toyota bZ3 has a a Cd value of 0.218. The flat doors and rear bumper shape help in reducing air resistance.

Toyota bZ3 features BYD's lithium-ion LFP battery. The claimed range of the bZ3 is 600 km.
5/6
Toyota bZ3 features BYD's lithium-ion LFP battery. The claimed range of the bZ3 is 600 km.
Toyota bZ3 features BYD's lithium-ion LFP battery. The claimed range of the bZ3 is 600 km.
Toyota bZ3 features BYD's lithium-ion LFP battery. The claimed range of the bZ3 is 600 km.
The bZ3 is the second electric vehicle after the bZ4X crossover.
6/6
The bZ3 is the second electric vehicle after the bZ4X crossover.
The bZ3 is the second electric vehicle after the bZ4X crossover.
The bZ3 is the second electric vehicle after the bZ4X crossover.
First Published Date: 25 Oct 2022, 16:34 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota bZ3 electric vehicles
