HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: This Toyota Corolla Is The World's First Ever Hydrogen Powered Race Car

In pics: This Toyota Corolla is the world's first-ever hydrogen-powered race car

Do not underestimate the humble Toyota Corolla.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Jun 2023, 12:51 PM
1/7
Toyota has not only taken the covers off of a hydrogen-powered Corolla but actually raced it around the Fuji Speedway in Japan.
Toyota has not only taken the covers off of a hydrogen-powered Corolla but actually raced it around the Fuji Speedway in Japan.
2/7
The humble Corolla is a testament to the prowess of hydrogen power and while it does have a combustion engine, it burns liquid hydrogen instead of petrol. (AP)
The humble Corolla is a testament to the prowess of hydrogen power and while it does have a combustion engine, it burns liquid hydrogen instead of petrol.
3/7
Toyota sees a great potential for hydrogen as an automotive fuel even as the world focuses big time on electric vehicles., The Japanese auto giant has been promoting hydrogen as a carbon-neutral solution for years. (AP)
Toyota sees a great potential for hydrogen as an automotive fuel even as the world focuses big time on electric vehicles., The Japanese auto giant has been promoting hydrogen as a carbon-neutral solution for years.

4/7
There is also scope, according to Toyota, for hydrogen fuel to make its way into competitive racing events. (AP)
There is also scope, according to Toyota, for hydrogen fuel to make its way into competitive racing events.
5/7
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda took a lap in the hydrogen-powered Corolla. He later said that hydrogen fuel can be yet another viable green fuel option for world mobility. (AP)
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda took a lap in the hydrogen-powered Corolla. He later said that hydrogen fuel can be yet another viable green fuel option for world mobility.
6/7
Do not expect the hydrogen-powered Corolla to land up at Toyota showrooms anywhere in the world anytime soon. But what this does show is that it can be taken to scale. (AP)
Do not expect the hydrogen-powered Corolla to land up at Toyota showrooms anywhere in the world anytime soon. But what this does show is that it can be taken to scale.
7/7
The Toyota team is seen here post the event at the Fuji Speedway. (AP)
The Toyota team is seen here post the event at the Fuji Speedway.
First Published Date: 01 Jun 2023, 12:51 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Corolla Toyota
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
