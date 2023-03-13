HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Scenic 10 Lane Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway Inaugurated

In pics: Scenic 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway inaugurated

Vehicles using the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway are expected to be charged 135 as toll fees.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Mar 2023, 10:43 AM
The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project is 118-Kilometre-long and has been developed at a total cost of around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8,480 crore.
The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project is 118-Kilometre-long and has been developed at a total cost of around 8,480 crore. (ANI Pic Service)
The 10-lane highway will decrease the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from around three hours to about 75 minutes now.
The 10-lane highway will decrease the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from around three hours to about 75 minutes now. (ANI Pic Service)
The expressway will also serve other purposes such as acting as a catalyst for socio-economic development in the region.
The expressway will also serve other purposes such as acting as a catalyst for socio-economic development in the region.
The 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway was officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway was officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The expressway will have four rail overbridges, nine large bridges, 40 minor bridges, and 89 underpasses and overpasses.
The expressway will have four rail overbridges, nine large bridges, 40 minor bridges, and 89 underpasses and overpasses.
The 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway starts from the NICE entrance in Bengaluru and ends at ring road junction in Mysuru.
The 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway starts from the NICE entrance in Bengaluru and ends at ring road junction in Mysuru. (Nitin Gadkari Twitter)
The expressway  has been designed to achieve a speed of 110 to 120 kilometres per hour.
The expressway  has been designed to achieve a speed of 110 to 120 kilometres per hour. (ANI Pic Service)
The speed limit on the expressway is expected to be between 100 kmph and 120 kmph.
The speed limit on the expressway is expected to be between 100 kmph and 120 kmph. (PTI)
For safety purposes, NHAI has banned two and three-wheelers from using the expressway after toll fees are implemented.
For safety purposes, NHAI has banned two and three-wheelers from using the expressway after toll fees are implemented. (ANI Pic Service)
First Published Date: 13 Mar 2023, 10:43 AM IST
TAGS: Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway NHAI
