In Pics: Royal Enfield Classic 350 Modified Into A Bobber By Eimor Customs

In pics: Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified into a bobber by Eimor Customs

Royal Enfield currently does not have a bobber in their line-up. But some people have modified their existing Royal Enfields into bobbers. Here is one modified by Eimor Customs.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 11 Mar 2023, 18:19 PM
1/9 Eimor Customs has modified a Royal Enfield Classic 350 into a bobber. As of now, Royal Enfield does not have a bobber in their line-up. However, it is expected that the manufacturer is working on one, 
2/9 Eimor Customs had to a lot of cosmetic changes to the Classic 350.
3/9 The pillion seat of the motorcycle is now removed to give a bobber look.

4/9 More importantly, the motorcycle is now stretched by four inches.
5/9 The motorcycle is finished in a dark metallic silver with a matte finish. There is a touch of gold leaf to enhance the curves of the bike.
6/9 The front shock absorbers are now replaced with USD units. There are no changes made to the rear suspension setup.
7/9 The fenders on the motorcycle are also new and they are significantly shorter than the stock ones.
8/9 There are no changes made to the engine except for the new exhaust.
9/9 The LED headlamp and the single-pod digital instrument cluster are also new. Moreover, the motorcycle now runs on 19 and 15 inch wheels.
