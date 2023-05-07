In pics: New upcoming Mini Cooper Electric claims up to 400 km range
New MINI Cooper Electric promises a range between 300-400 km on a single charge.
BMW MINI has revealed some specifications of the upcoming MINI Cooper Electric. It could run between 300 and 400 km on a single charge.
The upcoming MINI Cooper Electric will be the debut model for the automaker's next-generation vehicle lineup.
BMW MINI has claimed that the upcoming Cooper Electric would be available in two different power versions.
The entry-level Mini Cooper E will come with a single front axle-mounted electric motor that will churn out 181 hp of peak power.
MINI Cooper has claimed that this electric motor will draw energy from a floor-mounted 40.7 kWh battery pack
The higher-spec variant will be a performance-focused one, and will feature an electric motor mounted on the front axle,
This variant claims to draw juice from a bigger 54.2 kWh battery pack that would result in a maximum range of 400 km.
The new Mini Cooper will be underpinned by an all-new EV architecture called Spotlight, co-developed with BMW Group's Chinese joint venture partner Great Wall Motors.
