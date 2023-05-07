HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: New Upcoming Mini Cooper Electric Claims Up To 400 Km Range

In pics: New upcoming Mini Cooper Electric claims up to 400 km range

New MINI Cooper Electric promises a range between 300-400 km on a single charge.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 May 2023, 15:00 PM
1/8
BMW MINI has revealed some specifications of the upcoming MINI Cooper Electric. It could run between 300 and 400 km on a single charge.
BMW MINI has revealed some specifications of the upcoming MINI Cooper Electric. It could run between 300 and 400 km on a single charge.
2/8
The upcoming MINI Cooper Electric will be the debut model for the automaker's next-generation vehicle lineup. 
The upcoming MINI Cooper Electric will be the debut model for the automaker's next-generation vehicle lineup. 
3/8
BMW MINI has claimed that the upcoming Cooper Electric would be available in two different power versions. 
BMW MINI has claimed that the upcoming Cooper Electric would be available in two different power versions. 

4/8
The entry-level Mini Cooper E will come with a single front axle-mounted electric motor that will churn out 181 hp of peak power.
The entry-level Mini Cooper E will come with a single front axle-mounted electric motor that will churn out 181 hp of peak power.
5/8
MINI Cooper has claimed that this electric motor will draw energy from a floor-mounted 40.7 kWh battery pack
MINI Cooper has claimed that this electric motor will draw energy from a floor-mounted 40.7 kWh battery pack
6/8
The higher-spec variant will be a performance-focused one, and will feature an electric motor mounted on the front axle,
The higher-spec variant will be a performance-focused one, and will feature an electric motor mounted on the front axle,
7/8
This variant claims to draw juice from a bigger 54.2 kWh battery pack that would result in a maximum range of 400 km.
This variant claims to draw juice from a bigger 54.2 kWh battery pack that would result in a maximum range of 400 km.
8/8
The new Mini Cooper will be underpinned by an all-new EV architecture called Spotlight, co-developed with BMW Group's Chinese joint venture partner Great Wall Motors.
The new Mini Cooper will be underpinned by an all-new EV architecture called Spotlight, co-developed with BMW Group's Chinese joint venture partner Great Wall Motors.
First Published Date: 07 May 2023, 15:00 PM IST
TAGS: Mini Cooper
