In pics: Know which routes to avoid in Delhi now
Delhi has been experiencing incessant rain for a couple of days which has left many areas water-logged and flooded.
Heavy rain in Delhi has left many areas of the city water logged and flooded leading to traffic jams. Videos from regions such as the National Capital Region (NCR), Rajiv Chowk in Gurgaon and parts of Noida and Greater Noida show commuters struggling through water-jammed roads.
Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory through its social media handles warning commuters that due to incessant rain many roads have water-logged and flooded and a few have been blocked after trees have been uprooted.
Delhi Police has issued warnings to avoid routes namely Libaspur underpass GT Road, Maharani Bagh Taimur Nagar cut on the Ring Road, CDR Chowk on Anuvrat Marg, Andheri Mor (toward Gurugram) and Vasant Kunj on MG Road.
Commuters have also been directed to avoid area under the Nizamuddin Bridge on Ring Road, Singhu Border on NH-1, near Sainik Farm on MB Road, stretch from W-Point to the Zoo red light on Mathura Road, near Kendriya Sachivalaya on Pandit Pant Marg, from Ardhchini to the PTS red light on Aurobindo Marg, Near Qutub Minar on Anuvart Marg and under the Azad Market Flyover on Rani Jhansi Road.
Roads which are suspected to be blocked due to uprooted trees are near Shivaji Stadium on Shahid Bhagat Marg, Dilshad Garden on Dilshad Garden road, near the Qutb Minar on MB Road, in Hauz Khas Market on Hauz Khas Market road, near Khel Gaon on August Kranti Marg, near Laxmibai College on GTK Road, near the Dwarka Sector 6,7 red light on Dwarka Road, near DPS Vasant Kunj (south side) on Vasant Kunj road, near Gharonda apartment on Sreshta Vihar road, behind Andhra Education on Press Enclave road, near Shah Jat Gaon on August Kranti Marg, Kalkaji Main Road on Kalkaji road, stretch from Nanak Piyau to Laxmi Bai college on GTK road, near Mrignayi Chowk in Dilshad Garden, on GT Road, Lajpat Nagar bus stand on Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Nirankari Satsang Bhawan in B Block Mangolpuri, on the Mangolpuri main road, near Satyawati College in Ashok Vihar on Choudhary Gulab Singh Marg, near Katwaria Sarai on Shaheed Jeet Singh Marg, Karol Bagh Hathi Chowk on Gangadhar Mandir Marg, RK Khanna Tennis stadium (IIT side) on Africa Avenue Road, Africa Avenue Tennis Stadium on Africa Avenue Road, near the side of Khel Gaon on August Kranti Marg.
Officials have also alerted commuters about potholes that could lead to accidents. They have asked residents to avoid roads like Azad Market Chowk, R/A Idgah on Rani Jhansi Road, Ring Road near Satya Niketan Moti Bagh, Patel Chowk to Ashoka Road, near RML hospital on Talkatora road, near INA Market on Aurobindo Marg, Azad Market near DCM Chowk, Telco T-Point, Dauli Piyau Najafgarh road, Rafi Marg in front of Neeti Aayog, Peeragarhi Chowk on Rohtak Road, near Swami Dayanand Hospital in Seemapuri and MB Road near Karni Singh Shooting Range.
First Published Date: 24 Sep 2022, 13:45 PM IST
