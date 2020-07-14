In pics: Hyundai launches Tucson 2020 SUV in India

7 Photos . Updated: 14 Jul 2020, 01:46 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • The 2020 Hyundai Tucson SUV rivals the like of Jeep Compass and XUV 500.
Hyundai has launched Tucson 2020 SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22.3 lakh (ex showroom, introductory, pan India). It was first showcased at Auto Expo in February.
The 2020 Tucson gets several visual upgrades on the outside. There is a more imposing cascading front grille, sharper LED head lights, reworked fog lights, redesigned tail lights and all-new 18-inch diamond-cut alloys.
On the inside, the SUV gets an all-black colour scheme, leather-stitched dashboard, floating-type 8-inch HD infotainment screen, Infinity eight-speaker system, dual-zone climate control.
There is a panoramic sunroof available. The SUV also comes along with a number of safety and convenience features like six air bags, hill assist, descent control, electronic parking brake (EPB), ABS with EBD, and front and rear parking sensors.
With Hyundai's connected car technology - BlueLink - the SUV gets features like AC control, engine start/stop, vehicle tracking et cetra can also be controlled using a compatible smartphone and/or smartwatch.
Hyundai brings features like wireless charging, DRVM, push-button start and similar others to the new Tucson.
Under the hood, there is an option to choose between a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engines. The former makes 153 bhp of power and has 192 Nm of torque while the diesel unit 182 bhp and has maximum torque of 400 Nm.
