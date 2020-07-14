In pics: Hyundai launches Tucson 2020 SUV in India 7 Photos . Updated: 14 Jul 2020, 01:46 PM IST HT Auto Desk The 2020 Hyundai Tucson SUV rivals the like of Jeep Compass and XUV 500. 1/7Hyundai has launched Tucson 2020 SUV at a starting price of ₹22.3 lakh (ex showroom, introductory, pan India). It was first showcased at Auto Expo in February. 2/7The 2020 Tucson gets several visual upgrades on the outside. There is a more imposing cascading front grille, sharper LED head lights, reworked fog lights, redesigned tail lights and all-new 18-inch diamond-cut alloys. 3/7On the inside, the SUV gets an all-black colour scheme, leather-stitched dashboard, floating-type 8-inch HD infotainment screen, Infinity eight-speaker system, dual-zone climate control. 4/7There is a panoramic sunroof available. The SUV also comes along with a number of safety and convenience features like six air bags, hill assist, descent control, electronic parking brake (EPB), ABS with EBD, and front and rear parking sensors. 5/7With Hyundai's connected car technology - BlueLink - the SUV gets features like AC control, engine start/stop, vehicle tracking et cetra can also be controlled using a compatible smartphone and/or smartwatch. 6/7Hyundai brings features like wireless charging, DRVM, push-button start and similar others to the new Tucson. 7/7Under the hood, there is an option to choose between a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engines. The former makes 153 bhp of power and has 192 Nm of torque while the diesel unit 182 bhp and has maximum torque of 400 Nm.