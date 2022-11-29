In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market
When launched, Hyundai Ioniq 5 will rival the likes of the Kia EV6 and Volvo XC40 Recharge.
Hyundai announced on Tuesday that it has opened bookings for its highly-anticipated electric vehicle, Ioniq 5.
The bookings for Hyundai Ioniq 5 start from December 20.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 is based on e-GMP architecture.
The EV is already being sold in many western countries where it is offered with two battery packs.
One battery pack has a capacity of 58 kWh while the other has a capacity of 72.6 kWh. These trims are offered in both RWD and AWD configurations.
The smaller battery pack promises a range of 385 km while the larger one claims to provide range of around 480 km.
One can charge the battery from zero to 80% using a 350 kW DC charger within 18 minutes.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 will come with a 12.3-inch touchscreen main display, another 12.3-inch driver display along with wireless phone charging among others.
First Published Date: 29 Nov 2022, 16:51 PM IST
