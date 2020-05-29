In pics: How Nissan workers are protesting against Barcelona plant closure

7 Photos . Updated: 29 May 2020, 11:10 AM IST HT Auto Desk
  • The closure of Nissan's factory in Barcelona would cost the car maker as much as 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), the Spanish government has said.
1/7Nissan Motor has decided to close its factory in Spain's Barcelona from December, resulting in the loss of about 3,000 jobs as part of a worldwide restructuring plan. As demonstrators protested outside the company's factory against the closure, they burnt tires which caused smoke. (Bloomberg)
2/7Thousands of masked workers gathered around Nissan's Barcelona factory and blocked the area surrounding it while shouting "war". The company's decision to close the plant is a blow for Spain at a time when unemployment is increasing. (Bloomberg)
3/7Demonstrators climbed over a barrier to block the Ronda del Litoral highway following a protest outside Nissan's Barcelona plant. The company's main plant in Barcelona employs about 2,400 workers with another 600 workers in several related facilities. (Bloomberg)
4/7Nissan workers built a blockade with automobile tyres during the demonstration against Barcelona plant closure. A trade union member said that they will continue to fight to seek to reverse the situation caused by the company's decision. (Bloomberg)
5/7Demonstrators set fire to tyres outside Nissan plant in Barcelona to show their anger over the company's decision to close the plant. (Bloomberg)
6/7Nissan's Barcelona plant has been operating since the 1980s and mainly produces electric vans and pickup trucks. It is the company's main European plant after one in Sunderland, England. (Bloomberg)
7/7Nissan has said it would slash its production capacity by a fifth to help reduce its fixed costs by 300 billion yen ($2.8 billion) as it looks to become smaller and more cost-efficient after posting its first loss in 11 years. (REUTERS)
