In pics: How good is Hyundai Ioniq 5 in Indian conditions?
Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the flagship model from the Koreans in India.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 has landed in India and stands as the second EV from the Koreans here - after Kona, as well as the flagship model. We briefly drove the Ioniq 5 in Goa recently to find out more.
Ioniq 5 is built on an all-new e-GMP platform which is a dedicated platform for EVs. In this sense alone - among others, the Ioniq 5 is vastly and entirely different from Kona.
Ioniq 5 in India comes with a 72.6 kWh battery although there is a smaller battery option in overseas markets as well. Its claimed range is around 630 kms.
Similar Products
Find more Cars
Add to compare
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
The Ioniq 5 has a simplistic body design that still is quite modern. The generous use of LED lights, the 20-inch alloys, the massive 3,000 mm wheelbase all help the EV stand out among its siblings.
The Ioniq 5 also gets flush-door handles and Z-shaped character lines on the side body. It is available in three body colour options - Gold, White and Black.
The cabin of the Ioniq 5 makes use of sustainable materials and has a light colour theme. While it does appear upmarket, maintaining it in Indian conditions may be a tough ask.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets a 12.3-inch driver display and a 12.3-inch main infotainment screen. It gets eight-speaker Bose audio system, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof and has a flat floorbed. The center section between the two front seats can slide back and forth.
There is acres of space for passengers at the back with even tall occupants finding enough options. All seats inside the Ioniq 5 can be adjusted electronically. The back seats feature manual recline. While the front seats get both cooling and heating functionality, only heating is available for passengers at the back.
Among the feature highlights of Hyundai Ioniq 5 is Vehicle-2-Load technology which refers to a point from where one can power small home appliances like TVs and microwave.
On the move, the Ioniq 5 has a steady and stable character. The steering has a decent amount of heft and the suspension too is done right. The braking could have done with more bite but the regenerative braking levels are spot on.
First Published Date: 13 Feb 2023, 10:40 AM IST
TAGS: Ioniq 5 Hyundai Ioniq 5
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now