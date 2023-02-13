HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: How Good Is Hyundai Ioniq 5 In Indian Conditions?

In pics: How good is Hyundai Ioniq 5 in Indian conditions?

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the flagship model from the Koreans in India.
By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 13 Feb 2023, 10:40 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hyundai Ioniq 5 has landed in India and stands as the second EV from the Koreans here - after Kona, as well as the flagship model. We briefly drove the Ioniq 5 in Goa recently to find out more.
1/10
Hyundai Ioniq 5 has landed in India and stands as the second EV from the Koreans here - after Kona, as well as the flagship model. We briefly drove the Ioniq 5 in Goa recently to find out more.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 has landed in India and stands as the second EV from the Koreans here - after Kona, as well as the flagship model. We briefly drove the Ioniq 5 in Goa recently to find out more.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 has landed in India and stands as the second EV from the Koreans here - after Kona, as well as the flagship model. We briefly drove the Ioniq 5 in Goa recently to find out more.
Ioniq 5 is built on an all-new e-GMP platform which is a dedicated platform for EVs. In this sense alone - among others, the Ioniq 5 is vastly and entirely different from Kona.
2/10
Ioniq 5 is built on an all-new e-GMP platform which is a dedicated platform for EVs. In this sense alone - among others, the Ioniq 5 is vastly and entirely different from Kona.
Ioniq 5 is built on an all-new e-GMP platform which is a dedicated platform for EVs. In this sense alone - among others, the Ioniq 5 is vastly and entirely different from Kona.
Ioniq 5 is built on an all-new e-GMP platform which is a dedicated platform for EVs. In this sense alone - among others, the Ioniq 5 is vastly and entirely different from Kona.
Ioniq 5 in India comes with a 72.6 kWh battery although there is a smaller battery option in overseas markets as well. Its claimed range is around 630 kms.
3/10
Ioniq 5 in India comes with a 72.6 kWh battery although there is a smaller battery option in overseas markets as well. Its claimed range is around 630 kms.
Ioniq 5 in India comes with a 72.6 kWh battery although there is a smaller battery option in overseas markets as well. Its claimed range is around 630 kms.
Ioniq 5 in India comes with a 72.6 kWh battery although there is a smaller battery option in overseas markets as well. Its claimed range is around 630 kms.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Hyundai Ioniq 5 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Ioniq 5
| Electric | Automatic
₹44.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 15 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.79 - 15.09 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.97 kmpl
₹5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
The Ioniq 5 has a simplistic body design that still is quite modern. The generous use of LED lights, the 20-inch alloys, the massive 3,000 mm wheelbase all help the EV stand out among its siblings.
4/10
The Ioniq 5 has a simplistic body design that still is quite modern. The generous use of LED lights, the 20-inch alloys, the massive 3,000 mm wheelbase all help the EV stand out among its siblings.
The Ioniq 5 has a simplistic body design that still is quite modern. The generous use of LED lights, the 20-inch alloys, the massive 3,000 mm wheelbase all help the EV stand out among its siblings.
The Ioniq 5 has a simplistic body design that still is quite modern. The generous use of LED lights, the 20-inch alloys, the massive 3,000 mm wheelbase all help the EV stand out among its siblings.
The Ioniq 5 also gets flush-door handles and Z-shaped character lines on the side body. It is available in three body colour options - Gold, White and Black.
5/10
The Ioniq 5 also gets flush-door handles and Z-shaped character lines on the side body. It is available in three body colour options - Gold, White and Black.
The Ioniq 5 also gets flush-door handles and Z-shaped character lines on the side body. It is available in three body colour options - Gold, White and Black.
The Ioniq 5 also gets flush-door handles and Z-shaped character lines on the side body. It is available in three body colour options - Gold, White and Black.
The cabin of the Ioniq 5 makes use of sustainable materials and has a light colour theme. While it does appear upmarket, maintaining it in Indian conditions may be a tough ask.
6/10
The cabin of the Ioniq 5 makes use of sustainable materials and has a light colour theme. While it does appear upmarket, maintaining it in Indian conditions may be a tough ask.
The cabin of the Ioniq 5 makes use of sustainable materials and has a light colour theme. While it does appear upmarket, maintaining it in Indian conditions may be a tough ask.
The cabin of the Ioniq 5 makes use of sustainable materials and has a light colour theme. While it does appear upmarket, maintaining it in Indian conditions may be a tough ask.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets a 12.3-inch driver display and a 12.3-inch main infotainment screen. It gets eight-speaker Bose audio system, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof and has a flat floorbed. The center section between the two front seats can slide back and forth.
7/10
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets a 12.3-inch driver display and a 12.3-inch main infotainment screen. It gets eight-speaker Bose audio system, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof and has a flat floorbed. The center section between the two front seats can slide back and forth.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets a 12.3-inch driver display and a 12.3-inch main infotainment screen. It gets eight-speaker Bose audio system, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof and has a flat floorbed. The center section between the two front seats can slide back and forth.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets a 12.3-inch driver display and a 12.3-inch main infotainment screen. It gets eight-speaker Bose audio system, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof and has a flat floorbed. The center section between the two front seats can slide back and forth.
There is acres of space for passengers at the back with even tall occupants finding enough options. All seats inside the Ioniq 5 can be adjusted electronically. The back seats feature manual recline. While the front seats get both cooling and heating functionality, only heating is available for passengers at the back.
8/10
There is acres of space for passengers at the back with even tall occupants finding enough options. All seats inside the Ioniq 5 can be adjusted electronically. The back seats feature manual recline. While the front seats get both cooling and heating functionality, only heating is available for passengers at the back.
There is acres of space for passengers at the back with even tall occupants finding enough options. All seats inside the Ioniq 5 can be adjusted electronically. The back seats feature manual recline. While the front seats get both cooling and heating functionality, only heating is available for passengers at the back.
There is acres of space for passengers at the back with even tall occupants finding enough options. All seats inside the Ioniq 5 can be adjusted electronically. The back seats feature manual recline. While the front seats get both cooling and heating functionality, only heating is available for passengers at the back.
Among the feature highlights of Hyundai Ioniq 5 is Vehicle-2-Load technology which refers to a point from where one can power small home appliances like TVs and microwave.
9/10
Among the feature highlights of Hyundai Ioniq 5 is Vehicle-2-Load technology which refers to a point from where one can power small home appliances like TVs and microwave.
Among the feature highlights of Hyundai Ioniq 5 is Vehicle-2-Load technology which refers to a point from where one can power small home appliances like TVs and microwave.
Among the feature highlights of Hyundai Ioniq 5 is Vehicle-2-Load technology which refers to a point from where one can power small home appliances like TVs and microwave.
On the move, the Ioniq 5 has a steady and stable character. The steering has a decent amount of heft and the suspension too is done right. The braking could have done with more bite but the regenerative braking levels are spot on.
10/10
On the move, the Ioniq 5 has a steady and stable character. The steering has a decent amount of heft and the suspension too is done right. The braking could have done with more bite but the regenerative braking levels are spot on.
On the move, the Ioniq 5 has a steady and stable character. The steering has a decent amount of heft and the suspension too is done right. The braking could have done with more bite but the regenerative braking levels are spot on.
On the move, the Ioniq 5 has a steady and stable character. The steering has a decent amount of heft and the suspension too is done right. The braking could have done with more bite but the regenerative braking levels are spot on.
First Published Date: 13 Feb 2023, 10:40 AM IST
TAGS: Ioniq 5 Hyundai Ioniq 5
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
42% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 751 Rs. 1,289
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 325 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
16% OFF
3M Car Dashboard Dresser (250 ml) | Restore Gloss on Dashboard and other plastic parts | Protection from UV rays & fading
Rs. 279 Rs. 333
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
Suzuki Gixxer prices now start from ₹1.40 lakh and go up to ₹2.02 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line Gixxer SF 250 bike.
Suzuki launches Gixxer, Gixxer 250 with new colours. Check full price list
Suzuki_Swift_Sport_1
Suzuki Swift Sport that India never got
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
Royal_Enfield_Scram_2
Royal Enfield Scram 411 is the more affordable version of Himalayan

Latest News

Audi Q3 Sportback SUV launched at ₹51.43 lakh, builds on visual profile
Audi Q3 Sportback SUV launched at 51.43 lakh, builds on visual profile
Hyundai discreetly discontinues this Creta variant. Details here
Hyundai discreetly discontinues this Creta variant. Details here
Only 12 units of this bespoke Bentley exist!
Only 12 units of this bespoke Bentley exist!
This exclusive edition Mahindra XUV400 costs ₹1.75 cr! Here’s what’s special
This exclusive edition Mahindra XUV400 costs 1.75 cr! Here’s what’s special
In pics: How good is Hyundai Ioniq 5 in Indian conditions?
In pics: How good is Hyundai Ioniq 5 in Indian conditions?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city