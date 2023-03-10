In pics: Harley Davidson X350 unveiled officially
Harley Davidson has officially unveiled the X350 in the Chinese market. It is the most affordable motorcycle for the brand. Harley Davidson shares its engine with the QJ Motors SRK 350.
Harley Davidson has unveiled their most affordable motorcycle in China. It is called X350.
Harley says that the design of the X350 is inspired by the XR750 flat tracker.
The engine is a 353 cc, parallel-twin unit that gets liquid cooling. It produces 36 bhp and 31 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a six-speed unit. This is the same engine that is doing duty on the QJ Motors SRK 350.
Similar Products
Find more Bikes
UPCOMING
338 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹2.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
₹2.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
₹2 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
₹2 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Add to compare
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
400 cc | Petrol
₹1.98 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
The X350 looks more compact than other Harley Davidson models
Harley Davidson X350 will be offered in three paint schemes. There is Joyful Orange, Shining Silver and Shadow Black.
There is a circular LED headlamp in the front with an LED Daytime Running Lamp, a teardrop fuel tank that is rectangular in shape and a sharp rear end.
Suspension duties on the Harley Davidson X350 are done by 41 mm up-side down forks in the front which offer adjustability for rebound whereas, at the rear, there is a monoshock which can be tweaked for rebound and preload.
The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels that are wrapped in 120/70 tyre in the front and a 160/60 tyre at the rear.
The fuel tank of the Harley Davidson X350 has a capacity of 13.5 litres.
Braking duties are performed by a floating disc in the front and a fixed disc at the rear. The front brake gets a four-piston caliper whereas, at the rear, there is a single-piston caliper.
As of now, it is not clear whether Harley Davidson will launch the X350 in the Indian market or not.
First Published Date: 10 Mar 2023, 14:00 PM IST
TAGS: Harley Davidson X350
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now