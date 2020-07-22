In pics: Ford introduces more powerful Mustang Mach-E 1400 6 Photos . Updated: 22 Jul 2020, 10:17 AM IST HT Auto Desk Ford claims that the chassis and powertrain of the Mustang Mach-E 1400 work together for a multitude of setups offering capability unlike any other vehicle. 1/6Ford has introduced the all-electric Mustang Mach-E 1400 – a one-of-a-kind prototype that packs the ultimate punch in the automotive world. The car makes use of as many as seven electric motors that gives it 1400 hp (1380 bhp). 2/6The Mustang Mach-E 1400 is the result of 10,000 hours of collaboration by Ford Performance and RTR. 3/6Built for the tack, the car makes use of high-performance battery and has 2,300 lb of downforce at 160 mph (approximately 257 kmph). The 56.8-kilowatt-hour battery installed is made up of nickel manganese cobalt pouch cells. 4/6The hood of the car is made of organic composite fibers, a lightweight alternative to the carbon fiber that comprises the rest of the vehicle. Aerodynamics are optimized for shape and location, with a focus on cooling ducts, front splitter, dive planes and rear wing. 5/6There is also an electronic brake booster that allows series regenerative braking along with ABS and stability control to enhance the braking system. 6/6The Mach-E 1400 will soon make its debut in NASCAR and this could set the stage for new materials and technologies being incorporated in events such as these.