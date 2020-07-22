In pics: Ford introduces more powerful Mustang Mach-E 1400

  • Ford claims that the chassis and powertrain of the Mustang Mach-E 1400 work together for a multitude of setups offering capability unlike any other vehicle.
Ford has introduced the all-electric Mustang Mach-E 1400 – a one-of-a-kind prototype that packs the ultimate punch in the automotive world. The car makes use of as many as seven electric motors that gives it 1400 hp (1380 bhp).
The Mustang Mach-E 1400 is the result of 10,000 hours of collaboration by Ford Performance and RTR.
Built for the tack, the car makes use of high-performance battery and has 2,300 lb of downforce at 160 mph (approximately 257 kmph). The 56.8-kilowatt-hour battery installed is made up of nickel manganese cobalt pouch cells.
The hood of the car is made of organic composite fibers, a lightweight alternative to the carbon fiber that comprises the rest of the vehicle. Aerodynamics are optimized for shape and location, with a focus on cooling ducts, front splitter, dive planes and rear wing.
There is also an electronic brake booster that allows series regenerative braking along with ABS and stability control to enhance the braking system.
The Mach-E 1400 will soon make its debut in NASCAR and this could set the stage for new materials and technologies being incorporated in events such as these.
