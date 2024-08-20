HT Auto
In Pics: Audi Rs3 Debuts Globally. Will This Performance Sedan Make It To India?

In pics: Audi RS3 debuts globally. Will this performance sedan make it to India?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Aug 2024, 14:47 PM
  Audi has taken the wrap off its new RS3 performance sedan, which comes with an array of updates at the exterior and inside the cabin.
Audi RS3
1/6
The updated iteration of the Audi RS3 performance sedan has been unveiled globally. The performance-focused luxury sedan comes with an array of design and feature upgrades, which make it more appealing. The automaker hopes the updates across the exterior and inside the cabin of the new Audi RS3 will further increase its appeal to consumers after setting a lap record for the fastest luxury compact car around the Nürburgring.
Audi RS3
The updated iteration of the Audi RS3 performance sedan has been unveiled globally. The performance-focused luxury sedan comes with an array of design and feature upgrades, which make it more appealing. The automaker hopes the updates across the exterior and inside the cabin of the new Audi RS3 will further increase its appeal to consumers after setting a lap record for the fastest luxury compact car around the Nürburgring.
Audi RS3
2/6
The updated iteration of Audi RS3 performance sedan comes with a redesigned front grille that is flanked by smarter-looking matrix LED headlights featuring selectable daytime running light patterns. The matrix LED is a signature technology used across the sedans and SUVs of the German luxury car manufacturer under the Volkswagen Group.
Audi RS3
The updated iteration of Audi RS3 performance sedan comes with a redesigned front grille that is flanked by smarter-looking matrix LED headlights featuring selectable daytime running light patterns. The matrix LED is a signature technology used across the sedans and SUVs of the German luxury car manufacturer under the Volkswagen Group.
Audi RS3
3/6
The new Audi RS3 gets a diamond pattern on the single-frame grille, which is repeated on the updated air intakes, which have vertical black blades. For a more aggressive stance, it gets three openings above the front splitter, giving the illusion of a wider car. The German luxury car manufacturer claims the new design is reminiscent of the 1987 Quattro S1 Pikes Peak.
Audi RS3
The new Audi RS3 gets a diamond pattern on the single-frame grille, which is repeated on the updated air intakes, which have vertical black blades. For a more aggressive stance, it gets three openings above the front splitter, giving the illusion of a wider car. The German luxury car manufacturer claims the new design is reminiscent of the 1987 Quattro S1 Pikes Peak.

Audi RS3
4/6
At the rear, the taillights have new graphics while the bumper now hosts two side vertical reflectors, plus a third reflector bisecting the diffuser. Elsewhere, the familiar Kyalami Green and Kemora Grey body colours are joined by the metallic Ascari Blue and Progressive Red. For the first time, Audi offers the RS3 in Daytona Gray with a matte finish. The grille and diffuser mentioned earlier always come in black, be it high-gloss or a more subdued matte look. 
Audi RS3
At the rear, the taillights have new graphics while the bumper now hosts two side vertical reflectors, plus a third reflector bisecting the diffuser. Elsewhere, the familiar Kyalami Green and Kemora Grey body colours are joined by the metallic Ascari Blue and Progressive Red. For the first time, Audi offers the RS3 in Daytona Gray with a matte finish. The grille and diffuser mentioned earlier always come in black, be it high-gloss or a more subdued matte look. 
Audi RS3
5/6
Inside the cabin, the Audi RS3 received optional carbon bucket front seats just like the BMW M2. These combine Nappa leather for the side bolsters with microfiber for the centres and a matte carbon rear. The regular sports seats come wrapped in Nappa leather. The steering wheel now comes with flat top and bottom sections. It gets a red 12 o'clock mark and quick-select buttons. Audi has also given the paddle shifter a flatter design.
Audi RS3
Inside the cabin, the Audi RS3 received optional carbon bucket front seats just like the BMW M2. These combine Nappa leather for the side bolsters with microfiber for the centres and a matte carbon rear. The regular sports seats come wrapped in Nappa leather. The steering wheel now comes with flat top and bottom sections. It gets a red 12 o'clock mark and quick-select buttons. Audi has also given the paddle shifter a flatter design.
Audi RS3
6/6
The new Audi RS3 retains the powertrain. It comes with five cylinders but without any extra oomph. The 2.5 TFSI petrol engine continues to produce 389 bhp power.
Audi RS3
The new Audi RS3 retains the powertrain. It comes with five cylinders but without any extra oomph. The 2.5 TFSI petrol engine continues to produce 389 bhp power.
First Published Date: 20 Aug 2024, 14:47 PM IST
TAGS: Audi RS3

