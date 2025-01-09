In pics: 2025 Skoda Enyaq EV facelift unveiled with 597 km
- The Enyaq EV facelift is expected to soon launch in the Indian market.
Skoda Auto has taken the covers off the 2025 Enyaq EV for the global markets with several updates over the outgoing electric car. The latest version of the electric car from the Czech auto giant gets an updated design, improved aerodynamics, enhanced range along with a host of new features over its predecessor.
It is also slightly larger than the Enyaq EV which first made its debut back in 2021. The 2025 Enyaq EV will be launched in European markets first with the India launch expected to take place later this year.
The Skoda Enyaq EV is one of the best-selling electric cars in Europe with more than 2.50 lakh units sold within three years of its launch. The EV was first showcased in India during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo last year.
It rivals the likes of Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volkswagen ID.4, Tesla Model Y in global markets. When launched in India, it is expected to take on electric cars like Kia EV6, Volvo C40 Recharge, BYD Atto 3 among others.
The mid-life update to the Enyaq EV is more than just a mere facelift. The carmaker has increased the dimension of the electric SUV, offered in both Coupe and standard versions.
The electric vehicle now stands 4,658 mm in length, 1,879 mm in width and 1,622 mm in height.
While the length of the EV has gone up by millimetres the height of the EV has also increased by around two millimetres.
The Enyaq EV will offer a wheelbase of 2,765 mm and stand on 19-inch alloy wheels. The wheel size may go up to 21 inches depending on which variant one chooses.
Skoda has also enhanced the performance of the Enyaq EV in its latest iteration. The EV used to be offered with three battery packs including a 52 kWh, a 58 kWh and a 77 kWh unit with a claimed range of up to 510 kms in a single charge.
Skoda will now offer two more options - a 63 kWh and a 82 kWh batter pack. The smaller battery claims to offer up to 439 kms of range in a single charge while the bigger pack promises up to 597 kms of range. Skoda says the improved drag coefficient of the Enyaq, which has dropped from 0.264 to 0.245, has also helped the EV to enhance its range.
First Published Date: 09 Jan 2025, 17:03 PM IST
