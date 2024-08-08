In pics: 2024 Tata Curvv to launch on 2nd September
- Tata Curvv is based on a new platform that is called Atlas. It stands for Adaptive Tech Forward Lifestyle Architecture.
Tata has unveiled the Curvv at the launch event of the Curvv EV. Tata has made few changes to the design elements of the SUV that helps differentiating the ICE version from its EV version.
The ICE version gets a different set of wheels and a different bumper because the ICE version does need airflow for the engine. At the rear, the most elements are the same but the ICE version gets Curvv badging.
Despite being a Coupe SUV, the Curvv has the segment leading boot space of 500 litres.
The Curvv will come with two petrol engine options and a diesel engine. The petrol engine would be shared with the Nexon whereas there is a new turbocharged GDi petrol engine and an updated diesel engine. All engines will come with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard and there would also be a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission on offer.
Depending on the variant, the size of the touchscreen infotainment system will vary. It would come with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There would be a four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo in the centre. It would be a multi-functional unit so there would be buttons to control the ADAS system, infotainment system, cruise control and the multi-information display.
Tata Curvv will be available in four personas. They will be Smart, Pure, Creative and Accomplished. There would also be few additional variants that would come with more features.
The rear occupants would get two headrests, rear AC vents and a centre armrest with a cupholder. There would also be a panoramic sunroof on offer along with cooled glovebox, SOS call, air purifier and automatic headlamps and wipers.
Tata will offer six colour options with the Curvv - Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Flame, Opera Blue, Pure Grey and Gold Essence.
First Published Date: 08 Aug 2024, 12:36 PM IST
