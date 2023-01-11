In pics: 2023 MG Hector facelift enters Indian market
MG Motor India launched the new MG Hector at the Auto Expo 2023.
The 2023 MG Hector facelift is finally here. The new model comes with a host of updates on the exterior as well as the interior. The price of the car starts from ₹14.73 lakh.
The front grille of the car has undergone massive change as now it flaunts a chrome finish. The split headlights, though, have been retained from the outgoing model.
The LED taillights at the rear stretch across the width of the car and have been redesigned.
The new Hector sits on 18-inch dual-alloy wheels.
The car will continue to be offered in 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol hybrid and 2.0-litre diesel trims. The power and torque remain the same for the updated model as well.
The cabin gets a dual tone update with revamped AC vents on the dashboard.
The interior also sports a 14-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment screen and an all-digital instrument cluster.
The price of the Hector Plus starts from ₹20.80 lakh (ex-showroom).
First Published Date: 11 Jan 2023, 11:03 AM IST
TAGS: 2023 MG Hector MG Auto expo 2023
