Watch: Mahindra Thar owners damage Dzire cab in another road rage case

In another road rage incident video going around on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), four men driving a Mahindra Thar have been caught attacking a Maruti Suzuki Dzire cab that presumably bumped the SUV. Three of the four men from the Thar SUV are caught on camera punching the windows and kicking the body of the car to inflict damage, and possibly beat up the driver.

The incident once again sheds light on road-rage incidents in the country that have been rising. While the video does not show the cause of the violence, it is reported that the Dzire brushed into the Thar before the video was started. As that may be, resorting to violence has not just been criticised by netizens but is outright illegal.

Mahindra Thar: People's reactions

The video also led to other X users reacting after the post went viral. “Two most violent creatures on planet: Thar Owners and Noida Dog Owners," said an X user in the comments section. Another user regretted getting the car and wrote, “Iss image ke chakkar mein we don’t even take ours out. Car is uncomfortable, unreliable and infamous. Sole reason we got it because mom loved it and dad gifted it to her on B’day. 🤦🏻‍♂️ "

One of the comments on this post also highlighted another incident involving a Mahindra Thar cutting off the commenter's Jeep while he is trying to make a right turn. The user wrote, “It was raining. See how close he gets to my Jeep and the parked white Santro."

Some people also spoke against the motion, protecting Thar owners from being stereotyped. One such comment mentioned, “Stereotyping is bad; there's nothing wrong with Mahindra Thar or Hyundai Creta owners. It's all about people. Even the most sophisticated car owners have been caught behaving in a nasty manner. Bigger cars warrant bigger responsibilities, which no one realises."

Mahindra Thar: Has an elder sibling

Other than the Thar, Mahindra also recently introduced a newer and bigger, seven-seater version of the SUV in India calling it the ‘Thar Roxx’. This version gets a better off-road capability and improved practicality with the inclusion of four doors as well.

