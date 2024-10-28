Planning to buy Mahindra Thar this Diwali? Waiting period reduced to…

Mahindra Thar has been one of the most popular SUVs in India for a long time. The current iteration of the three-door lifestyle SUV was launched in 2020. High demand for the SUV has propelled the waiting period stretching to more than a year for some of its variants in the past. However, with a ramped-up production as well as higher average monthly deliveries, the homegrown SUV manufacturer has now reduced the waiting period of Mahindra Thar to less than three months. Interestingly, this comes just a few months after the launch of Mahindra Thar Roxx , which is the more practical and five-door iteration of the lifestyle off-roader.

Mahindra Thar: Waiting period reduced significantly

Mahindra Thar SUV's 4x4 variants now command a waiting period of up to three months. Available in both soft-top and hardtop options, the latter commands up to three months of waiting period for the petrol version, while the diesel model comes with up to two months of waiting period. The soft-top convertible version commands up to three months of waiting period for both petrol and diesel engine variants. The Mahindra Thar 4x2 variant comes commanding up to two months of waiting period for both the petrol and diesel engine models.

Mahindra Thar: What powers the SUV

The Mahindra Thar 4x4 is available in two engine options. There is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel motor as well. Both these two engines come available with transmission choices of a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The petrol engine churns out 150 bhp peak power, while the diesel motor pumps out 130 bhp peak power.

The Mahindra Thar 4x2, on the other hand, is available with a 1.5-litre diesel engine that is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard. There is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine on offer as well, which is shared with the 4x4 variant. The diesel engine generates 116 bhp peak power and 300 Nm of maximum torque. This diesel engine gets a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor is only offered with a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

